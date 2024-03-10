Chito has the best chin I've ever seen...

ComfortablyNumb55
Hyperbole? Maybe.
But it's really fucking good.
Unreal.
Gaethje , Colby, and Hendo are up there though I never seen a man eat a flush knee to dome an not even go down.
Question though, what the hell was his game plan? Kickbox? WTF, maybe grapple with the guy??
Pfft. Dude had Sean cut/bruised under both eyes. I guess if that makes a fighter a bum you must be a god.Thats all he has going for him, fought like a bum.
