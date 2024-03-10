Chito has the best chin I've ever seen...

Question though, what the hell was his game plan? Kickbox? WTF, maybe grapple with the guy??
 
Can't wait to see his face later.
 
i think sean cracked it so chitos next fights hes going to sleep
 
Durable and that's about it. Fight was pretty predictable.
 
A game plan from a guy who tattood the Virgin Mary on his belly?
 
