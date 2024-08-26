Would have loved to see him fight Superbon again, and I guess a rematch with Giorgio still would have been fun even though he is past his prime now, but I can't think of any more fights for him in ONE outside of those. I would have loved to see him and Beztati go at it in Glory, but now he's moved up and there's only really the loss to Kehl to avenge there (technically they are 1-1, so I can see if he isn't too motivated to avenge it). I guess he could have some game opponents in K-1? I was impressed with their MAX tournament this year; they managed to get some really solid talent together despite most of the division being signed to other orgs. I guess he'll either do that or just go fight some Russians in Fair Fight or something, idk