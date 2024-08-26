Rumored Chingiz Allazov vacate belt.

www.lowkickmma.com

Chingiz Allazov Has Vacated ONE Kickboxing Title According To Marat Grigorian

In a recent IG live, top-ranked kickboxer Marat Grigorian explained that the champion Chingiz Allazov has vacated his kickboxing title with ONE Championship.
What does it mean?
"The Azerbaijani-Georgian athlete Chingiz Allazov has risen to the top of the kickboxing world and holds rank as the number one pound-for-pound striker on earth. Since capturing a K-1 Grand Prix Title, he was able to pickup the kickboxing throne in ONE Championship with a highly impressive run. He has defeated standout fighters such as perpetual contender Jo Nattawut, former GLORY Champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, all-time great Superbon Singha Mawynn, and former GLORY & K-1 Champion Marat Grigorian.

Most recently, ‘Chinga’ Allazov defeated Marat Grigorian to defend his kickboxing world title. But since then, Chingiz Allazov has been at odds with the organization and has been trying to leave." Speaking to Beyond Kickboxing.

Marat Grigorian discussed his future and Chingiz Allazov. He said:
“Yes, Chingiz gave back his title, so its vacant now. I asked Chatri about it, but they are silent about it.”
Would have loved to see him fight Superbon again, and I guess a rematch with Giorgio still would have been fun even though he is past his prime now, but I can't think of any more fights for him in ONE outside of those. I would have loved to see him and Beztati go at it in Glory, but now he's moved up and there's only really the loss to Kehl to avenge there (technically they are 1-1, so I can see if he isn't too motivated to avenge it). I guess he could have some game opponents in K-1? I was impressed with their MAX tournament this year; they managed to get some really solid talent together despite most of the division being signed to other orgs. I guess he'll either do that or just go fight some Russians in Fair Fight or something, idk
 
