International Chinese Spy Balloon spotted flying over the Billings, Montana

Pathetic that leftists and establishment rinos are dying to hand over the world to these fucking people (the CCP) as fast as they can.

"Let's kill off entire energy sectors and live like third worlders for the sake of the environment while China gives no fucks about pollution and does everything they can to annihilate us"
 
Super_Nintendo said:
Pathetic that leftists and establishment rinos are dying to hand over the world to these fucking people (the CCP) as fast as they can.

"Let's kill off entire energy sectors and live like third worlders for the sake of the environment while China gives no fucks about pollution and does everything they can to annihilate us"
Click to expand...
<Dany07>
 
Super_Nintendo said:
Pathetic that leftists and establishment rinos are dying to hand over the world to these fucking people (the CCP) as fast as they can.

"Let's kill off entire energy sectors and live like third worlders for the sake of the environment while China gives no fucks about pollution and does everything they can to annihilate us"
Click to expand...
<PlusJuan>
 
Edmond_Dantes said:
@Zazen can you confirm?
Click to expand...
Didn’t this just break? No clue but China isn’t as strong as these idiot right wingers think. They’re backing down already on the pro Russia rhetoric because they fear sanctions and more companies pulling out. The only have power as long as their economy functions and people don’t see their lives going backwards. Seems odd to me to do this at a time when your reputation is at an all time low. Who knows though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,845
Messages
55,938,215
Members
175,000
Latest member
chama-radiation

Share this page

Back
Top