They prob have a base right over the border in CanadaPentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon over the US
https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/02/politics/us-tracking-china-spy-balloon/index.html
“The balloon is currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground,” Ryder said, adding that the US military decided against shooting the balloon down.
Pathetic that leftists and establishment rinos are dying to hand over the world to these fucking people (the CCP) as fast as they can.
"Let's kill off entire energy sectors and live like third worlders for the sake of the environment while China gives no fucks about pollution and does everything they can to annihilate us"
To protect where ever it lands?Why is this at the discussion stage and not the implementation stage of shooting down the Szechuan spy balloon?
Canada, probably launched from Trudeau's back yardTo protect where ever it lands?
was expecting something concrete.
https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/02/poli...rm=link&utm_source=twcnnbrk&utm_medium=socialWhile the balloon’s current flight path carries it over “a number of sensitive sites,” the official said it does not present a significant intelligence gathering risk.
Didn’t this just break? No clue but China isn’t as strong as these idiot right wingers think. They’re backing down already on the pro Russia rhetoric because they fear sanctions and more companies pulling out. The only have power as long as their economy functions and people don’t see their lives going backwards. Seems odd to me to do this at a time when your reputation is at an all time low. Who knows though.