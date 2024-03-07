International Chinese ships attacked Philippines ships in South China Sea

Recently Xi delayed the economic data yesterday and that is a first time that has happened and the Chinese are mad at the US for holding back high tech chips that China needs to produce high technology hardware. But Chinese also needs this to build advance weapon systems and radar systems. All these are putting a huge strain on their economy especially spending on these massive and growing navel fleet. It seems that Chinese are getting more aggressive especially since US has largely left Ukraine without support for additional weapons. Chinese feel that the US has been weakened and especially with the change in congress. So they feel they can be more aggressive in the South China Sea.
 
