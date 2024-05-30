News Chinese scientists develop a cure for diabetes.

Photo-of-a-needle-with-a-bottle-of-insulin.jpg


In a significant medical milestone, Chinese scientists have successfully cured a patient's diabetes using a groundbreaking cell therapy.
This pioneering treatment was developed by a team from Shanghai Changzheng Hospital,
the Centre for Excellence in Molecular Cell Science under the Chinese Academy of Sciences,
and Renji Hospital, and was detailed in the journal Cell Discovery on April 30.

This breakthrough marks a significant advancement in cell therapy for diabetes.
Timothy Kieffer, a professor at the University of British Columbia, praised the study, saying,
"I think this study represents an important advance in the field of cell therapy for diabetes."


The new therapy involves programming the patient's peripheral blood mononuclear cells,
transforming them into "seed cells" to recreate pancreatic islet tissue in an artificial environment.
This approach leverages the body's regenerative capabilities, an emerging field known as regenerative medicine.


"Our technology has matured and it has pushed boundaries
in the field of regenerative medicine for the treatment of diabetes," Yin stated.

Read more at:
https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
 
Essentially they inject healthy cells to promote regenerative healing. It’s not a new concept but this is the first time apparently it’s worked for diabetes.
 
KOPPE said:
Photo-of-a-needle-with-a-bottle-of-insulin.jpg


In a significant medical milestone, Chinese scientists have successfully cured a patient's diabetes using a groundbreaking cell therapy.
This pioneering treatment was developed by a team from Shanghai Changzheng Hospital,
the Centre for Excellence in Molecular Cell Science under the Chinese Academy of Sciences,
and Renji Hospital, and was detailed in the journal Cell Discovery on April 30.

This breakthrough marks a significant advancement in cell therapy for diabetes.
Timothy Kieffer, a professor at the University of British Columbia, praised the study, saying,
"I think this study represents an important advance in the field of cell therapy for diabetes."


The new therapy involves programming the patient's peripheral blood mononuclear cells,
transforming them into "seed cells" to recreate pancreatic islet tissue in an artificial environment.
This approach leverages the body's regenerative capabilities, an emerging field known as regenerative medicine.


"Our technology has matured and it has pushed boundaries
in the field of regenerative medicine for the treatment of diabetes," Yin stated.

Read more at:
https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
Alas, this cure came a few years too late for Wilford

diabetes-intensifies.gif
 
