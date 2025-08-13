  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International Chinese Navy destroyer rammed Chinese Coastguard frigate while chasing Philippine patrol boat

Arkain2K

Arkain2K

Si vis pacem, para bellum
@Steel
Joined
Dec 6, 2010
Messages
33,619
Reaction score
6,005

Chinese ships collide while chasing Philippine boat in disputed waters

By Emily Mae Czachor | August 12, 2025




A Chinese navy ship collided with another vessel operated by its own country's coast guard on Monday, while the latter chased a patrol boat from the Philippines at high speed in the South China Sea, according to officials in Manila.

The incident occurred near the Scarborough Shoal, a disputed shoal in contested waters.

Video of the collision, which Philippine coast guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela shared to social media in its aftermath, shows a Chinese coast guard vessel tailing the Filipino patrol boat before a navy warship belonging to the Chinese military suddenly cuts in front of it. The patrol boat was among several Filipino vessels carrying fuel and supplies to fishermen in the Scarborough Shoal, as part of an initiative by the Philippine government that calls on its coast guard to support the country's fishing industry, according to the Philippine Information Agency.

In the video footage, the Chinese coast guard vessel appears to slam into the warship's port side, forcing both to come to a halt while the Filipino boat continues sailing on. Tarriela said in a statement that the collision took place as the Chinese coast guard "performed a risky maneuver" in pursuit of the patrol boat, resulting in "substantial damage" to the Chinese vessel.



The Chinese coast guard blamed Philippine vessels for the confrontation. Gan Yu, a spokesperson for the China Coast Guard, told the official Chinese state news agency Xinhua that Philippine vessels intruded and disregarded China's repeated warnings. He did not, however, specifically mention a collision and said all actions by China's coast guard were professional and legitimate.

Tarriela said the Philippine coast guard "immediately offered support" to the Chinese coast guard crew, "including assistance with man-overboard recovery and medical aid" for anyone injured. The extent of any damage to the Chinese vessel or harm to crew members on board was not clear based on Tarriela's footage.

Officials in the Philippines urged the Chinese government to adhere to international rules that aim to prevent maritime collisions, with the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs saying in a statement that it "has repeatedly emphasized the importance of maritime safety, and is prepared to work with relevant parties to draw lessons from this incident."

Monday's incident follows escalating tensions between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea, as China has repeatedly rammed Philippine ships in that region and struck them with water cannons in recent years, "60 Minutes" previously reported. Tarriela said Chinese vessels launched water cannons at Philippine patrol boats during their latest encounter, but the boats evaded them.

Last September, a "60 Minutes" crew witnessed firsthand an incident in which a Chinese coast guard vessel rammed into a Philippine coast guard ship that had deployed for a mission to resupply ships and stations in the South China Sea. The damaged Philippine ship was forced to abandon the first stop of its mission as Chinese vessels surrounded and followed it closely.

www.cbsnews.com

Philippine coast guard video shows Chinese ships collide while chasing Philippine boat in disputed waters

A Chinese navy warship and Chinese coast guard vessel collided Monday in the South China Sea, as the latter chased a patrol boat belonging to the Philippines at high speed.
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com
 

Chinese warship crashes into own coastguard vessel while chasing Philippine boat in South China Sea​

Footage shows Chinese coastguard vessel with its entire bow caved in after colliding with warship near contested Scarborough Shoal

The Philippines has released dramatic footage of a Chinese warship colliding with a vessel from its own coastguard while chasing a Philippine patrol boat in the South China Sea.

The incident occurred near the contested Scarborough Shoal on Monday as the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) escorted vessels distributing aid to fishers in the area, Philippine authorities said.

“Their [the Chinese vessels’] actions not only posed a grave danger to Philippine personnel and vessels, but also resulted in the unfortunate collision between the two Chinese vessels,” the Philippine foreign ministry said on Tuesday, accusing the Chinese crew of “dangerous manoeuvres and unlawful interference” in the resupply mission.

Video released by Manila showed a Chinese coastguard ship and a much larger vessel bearing the number 164 on its hull colliding with a loud crash in the wake of the Philippine vessel.

Additional footage and photos released later by the PCG showed the stricken Chinese vessel still afloat but with its entire bow crumpled inward.

The PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela said in a statement: “The [Chinese coastguard vessel] CCG 3104, which was chasing the [PCG vessel] BRP Suluan at high speed, performed a risky manoeuvre from the [Philippine] vessel’s starboard quarter, leading to the impact with the PLA [People’s Liberation Army] navy warship.

“This resulted in substantial damage to the CCG vessel’s forecastle, rendering it unseaworthy.”

Earlier in the confrontation, the BRP Suluan was “targeted with a water cannon” by the Chinese but “successfully” evaded it, Tarriela’s statement said.

At a later press briefing, Tarriela said crew members onboard the smaller Chinese vessel had been visible in its front section shortly before the collision. “We’re not sure whether they were able to rescue those personnel who were in front prior to the collision. But we are hoping that these personnel are in good condition,” he told reporters.

Tarriela said the Chinese crew did not respond to the Philippine ship’s offer of assistance.

Gan Yu, a Chinese coastguard spokesperson, confirmed that a confrontation had taken place, without mentioning the collision. “The China coastguard took necessary measures in accordance with the law, including monitoring, pressing from the outside, blocking and controlling the Philippine vessels to drive them away,” he said in a statement.

China has neither confirmed or denied the incident, only saying that it “lawfully” took measures to drive away Philippine vessels that had “forcibly intruded” into its waters.

“The China coastguard will continue to carry out rights-protection law enforcement activities in the waters of Huangyan Dao in accordance with the law, and will resolutely safeguard China’s national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” said the coastguard spokesperson Gan Yu, using China’s name for the shoal.

Monday’s incident is the latest in a series of confrontations between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost entirely despite an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.

More than 60% of global maritime trade passes through the disputed waterway.

Speaking at a news conference, the Philippine president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, said the country’s patrol vessels would “continue to be present” in the area to defend, as well as exercise Manila’s sovereign rights over, what it considers to be part of its territory.

The Scarborough Shoal – a triangular chain of reefs and rocks – has been a flashpoint between the countries since China seized it from the Philippines in 2012.
Click to expand...

www.theguardian.com

Chinese warship crashes into own coastguard vessel while chasing Philippine boat in South China Sea

Footage shows Chinese coastguard vessel with its entire bow caved in after colliding with warship near contested Scarborough Shoal
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 

US warships patrol South China Sea after two Chinese ships collide​

USS Higgins and USS Cincinnati sailed near Scarborough Shoal after Chinese tried to drive away Philippine vessel

The US has briefly deployed two warships in a disputed South China Sea shoal where two Chinese ships collided earlier in the week while trying to drive away a smaller Philippine ship in a high-seas accident that raised alarms about maritime safety.

Both China and the Philippines claim Scarborough Shoal and other outcroppings in the South China Sea. Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also lay overlapping claims in the contested waters.

The USS Higgins, a guided missile destroyer, and USS Cincinnati, a littoral combat ship, were shadowed by a Chinese navy ship while sailing about 30 nautical miles (55km) from the Scarborough Shoal. There were no reports of any untoward incident, Commodore Jay Tarriela of the Philippine coastguard said, citing information from US officials and a Philippine surveillance flight.

The US navy has for years staged what it calls freedom-of-navigation voyages and overflights in the South China Sea to challenge China’s restrictions and its demand for entry notifications in virtually the entire stretch of the disputed waters that it claims. That has angered China and its forces have had close runs-in with US warships and aircraft on such patrols in international waters and airspace.

The deployment happened after Washington’s ambassador to Manila, MaryKay Carlson, on Tuesday condemned “the latest reckless action by China directed against a Philippine vessel” in Scarborough. The rich fishing atoll off the north-western Philippines has been the scene of increasingly tense confrontations between the Chinese and Philippine coastguard, fishing and other ships in recent years.

The Philippines, a former US colony, is Washington’s oldest treaty ally in Asia. The US has repeatedly warned that it is obligated to defend the Philippines if Filipino forces come under an armed attack, including in the South China Sea.

On Monday, a Chinese navy destroyer and a Chinese coastguard ship accidentally collided while trying to block and drive away a smaller Philippine coastguard ship, the BRP Suluan, about 10.5 nautical miles (19km) from Scarborough. Video footage made public by the Philippine coastguard show the Chinese coastguard ship blasting its powerful water cannon and a number of Chinese personnel standing at the bow shortly before that section was hit by the fast-turning Chinese navy ship.

Shortly after the collision, the video shows the heavily shattered bow of the Chinese coastguard ship without the Chinese personnel, who were standing on deck before the crash. The Chinese navy ship sustained deep dents and what appeared to be linear gushes on its hull.

Japan, Australia and New Zealand expressed alarm on Wednesday over the dangerous maneuvers that led to the collision in the busy waters, a key global trade route.

“Japan upholds the rule of law and opposes any actions which increase tensions. Our concern goes to the repeated actions in the South China Sea,” the Japanese ambassador to Manila, Endo Kazuya, said in a post on X.

The Australian embassy in Manila expressed concern about “the dangerous and unprofessional conduct of Chinese vessels near Scarborough Shoal involving the Philippine Coast Guard”, saying in a statement the incident “highlights the need for de-escalation, restraint and respect for international law”.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/a...sea-map-visual-guide-key-shoals-reefs-islands
“This is a learning experience for the People’s Republic of China,” Tarriela, the Philippine coastguard commodore, told a news conference in Manila. “For so many years, we have been reminding them to stop dangerous maneuvers, to stop risky blockings, to adhere to the [anti-]collision regulations because if there is a very high chance of miscalculation, this kind of collision incident would happen.”

Tarriela spoke a few hours after a Chinese fighter jet flew as close as 500ft (150 meters) to try to drive away a Philippine coastguard plane on a surveillance flight on Wednesday over the Scarborough with invited journalists on board. The Chinese jet carried out dangerous maneuvers for about 20 minutes, including flying about 200ft above the small Philippine aircraft, Tarriela said.
Click to expand...

www.theguardian.com

US warships patrol South China Sea after two Chinese ships collide

USS Higgins and USS Cincinnati sailed near Scarborough Shoal after Chinese tried to drive away Philippine vessel
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

pinoy wrestler
International Tension at West Philippine Sea: 2 China vessels collide while chasing a Philippine vessel. LOL!
Replies
10
Views
189
KnightTemplar
KnightTemplar
Siver!
International Chinese-Filipino Tensions Escalate as... They Each Seize Tiny, Tiny Sandbanks...
2
Replies
23
Views
752
MicroBrew
MicroBrew

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,749
Messages
57,681,694
Members
175,806
Latest member
Darkjjb

Share this page

Back
Top