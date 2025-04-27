International Chinese-Filipino Tensions Escalate as... They Each Seize Tiny, Tiny Sandbanks...

www.bbc.co.uk

Beijing seizes tiny sandbank in South China Sea

The Philippines, which disputes China's claim to the sandbank, responds by releasing a photo of its own forces on another.
The Chinese coastguard has seized a tiny sandbank in the South China Sea, state media has reported, in an escalation of a regional dispute with the Philippines.
State broadcaster CCTV released images of four officers, wearing all black and holding the Chinese flag, standing on the disputed reef of Sandy Cay in the Spratly Islands.
CCTV said China had "implemented maritime control and exercised sovereign jurisdiction" on the reef earlier in April.
Both China and the Philippines have staked claims on various islands. The Philippines said later on Sunday that it had landed on three sandbanks, releasing an image of officers holding up their national flag in a pose that mimicked the Chinese photo.
It is unclear whether one of the sandbanks the Philippines security forces landed on was also Sandy Cay.
In a statement, the National Task Force West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) said it witnessed "the illegal presence" of a Chinese Coastguard vessel 1,000 yards (914 metres) from one of the sandbanks, as well as seven Chinese militia vessels.
"This operation reflects the unwavering dedication and commitment of the Philippine Government to uphold the country's sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea," the statement said.
Philippine officials posed with their own flag on a sandbank following China's stunt
The dispute between the two nations has been escalating, with frequent confrontations including vessels colliding and scuffles.
Sandy Cay is near a Philippine military outpost on Thitu Island, also known as Pag-asa, which Manila reportedly uses to track Chinese movements in the area.
There is no sign that China is permanently occupying the 200 sq metre island and the coastguard is reported to have left.
The White House said reports of China seizing the reef were "deeply concerning if true".
In comments reported by the Financial Times,, external James Hewitt, US National Security Council spokesperson, warned that "actions like these threaten regional stability and violate international law", adding that the White House was "consulting closely with our own partners".
The Chinese move comes as US and Philippine forces are carrying out their annual war scenario drills - called the Balikatan exercises. China has criticised the drills as provocative.
As many as 17,000 personnel are taking part in the coming days. Missiles from the US Marine Air Defense Integrated System were fired off the coast of the northern Philippines on Sunday, the system's second live fire test and its first deployment to the Philippines. The drills are also set to feature the US anti-ship missile system NMESIS.
The United States and the Philippines conduct annual drills
The Philippines military says the drills are a rehearsal for national defence but insists they are not directed at any particular country.
"This type of training is absolutely invaluable to us," said Third Marine Littoral Regiment Officer John Lehane.
The exercise has helped allay fears among some US allies that Donald Trump may upend the years-long military support it has provided in the region.
On a visit to Manila last month, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington was "doubling down" on its alliance with the country and was determined to "re-establish deterrence" against China.
There have been wrangles over territory in the South China Sea for centuries, but tension has grown in recent years.
China claims by far the largest portion of territory in an area demarcated by its so-called "nine-dash line". The line comprises nine dashes which extends hundreds of miles south and east from its most southerly province of Hainan. Beijing has backed its expansive claims with island-building and naval patrols.
Competing claimants such as Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei have staked claims on islands and various zones in the sea.

---

{<jordan}

We are quite literally ruled by tiny, insecure little children...
 
History has shown borders and nations to be constantly growing and shrinking. It is ignorant to believe that this moment in time will be the status quo for the future.

War is always coming.

Always.
 
Why is the CCP even concerned with this nonsense lol this is exactly what I'd expect of countries like India or the Philippines, not the literal second largest superpower in the world. honestly, win or lose this is embarrassing for China.
 
Miokink026 said:
Why is the CCP even concerned with this nonsense lol this is exactly what I'd expect of countries like India or the Philippines, not the literal second largest superpower in the world. honestly, win or lose this is embarrassing for China.
Click to expand...
Because it extends there borders an extra 12 miles and EEZ at 200 miles. They don't want the US access to those waters. Fucking hypocrites who steal fishes from South America to Africa.
 
Flower2dPeople said:
Because it extends there borders an extra 12 miles and EEZ at 200 miles. They don't want the US access to those waters. Fucking hypocrites who steal fishes from South America to Africa.
Click to expand...
If the US would issue me a Privateer's Marque I would hunt and sink China fishing vessels around the world.
 
