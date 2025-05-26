Social Chinese Company With no Revenue to Buy $300 Million $Trump Memecoin

How is there not more uproar with how our government is being bribed like never before. Has there ever been a more corrupt president? We are all sitting back and watching the country get fucked over.

Doesn't seem like the democrats care that much either TBH. The American people are getting the shaft.

TikTok creator company tied to China wants $300M in Trump’s memecoin

The firm, which employs eight people to create videos for TikTok, earned no revenue last year — yet somehow found a way to purchase as much as $300 million of $TRUMP.
Why don't YOU do something about it besides whining online about how the very same people you want to do something are "toxic"?
 
The firm, which employs eight people, produces short videos for the Chinese-owned social media app, TikTok. While the company recorded no revenue last year, it announced this week that a mysterious stock sale would allow it to invest in Trump’s memecoin, The New York Times reported.

GD Culture Group, which is traded on the Nasdaq, said that it would spend $300 million on a stockpile of Bitcoin and $TRUMP. It would be paid for using funds from a mysterious stock sale to an unnamed entity in the British Virgin Islands, a popular tax haven.

The purchase would directly fill the pockets of Trump’s family, as around 80 percent of the memecoin supply is controlled by the Trump Organization and its affiliates.

LMAO. I wonder what oligarch or sheikh is behind it all?
 
The company has a market cap of about 40M

They’d have to sell their company 7x over to raise this money wtf
 
We've been hammering this point since he launched his "meme coin". It was the most blatant example of corruption by a President ever, by a very large margin. If any Democrat had done it they would be getting reamed 24/7 by Fox News and the Republicans in Congress would be absolutely apoplectic, demanding that heads roll.

But it's Donald Trump, so it's cool. Throw in a $400 million jet, a crypto fundraiser, and some golf courses while you're at it.

You will never hear anything about corruption from Republicans after this. They may say the word, but it'll ring so hollow that nobody will give a fuck. The country is now for sale, from the bottom all the way to the very top.
 
Ngl mad bigoted fam

No gimmicks here jus keepin' it a buck 💯🦌
 
