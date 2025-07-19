  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International Chinese Birth Tourism - 21 children - all with surrogate mothers - Taken from Californian couple amid investigation

21 children - all with surrogate mothers - taken from Arcadia couple amid investigation

An Arcadia couple's 21 children - all from surrogate mothers - have been placed in protective custody amid an investigation.
3 days ago, 21 little kids were taken from 1 Chinese couple who was raising them in one household. All the kids had different surrogates and different egg donors. Child abuse was occurring inside the home.

Looks like it was a case of a birthing operation for rich Chinese people. I'm surprised this birth tourism isn't a bigger deal or a bigger talking point. Birthing hotels are all over Rowland Heights, Arcadia, Rancho Cucamonga etc.

These are not the poor migrants trying to find a better life in America. They're multimillionaire Chinese with Louie Vuitton and Benz/BMW/Porsches. They file as indigent so they pay $4k instead of the $25k when they give birth at hospitals.

Screwing the hospital and everyone else with higher costs. The agencies teach people how to intentionally hide their pregnancy, which ports of entry are more lax with immigration so they get an approved entry and valid tourist visa.

They give birth and go back to China growing up with indoctrinated Chinese education. They want their kids with US passports so they can take advantage of the cheaper public universities, grants, and scholarships while paying no taxes or contributing to our society. Then the child goes back to work in China with a prestigious US degree. They buy up homes and don't live in them, because it's a great way to hide money and it's a great investment that is guaranteed appreciation.

In this case, it's even richer Chinese people who paid for surrogates in the US so they don't even need to come to the country and just have US citizen children. Rich couples in China hired this couple to arrange to have their kids via surrogacy in the US to take advantage of birthright citizenship, but instead of the kids going back to China to be raised by their biological parents, those parents (still living in China) pay this couple to raise the kids in the US until they’re old enough to go to college. Basically rich absentee parents who want their kids to be born and raised America but who themselves cannot live here for whatever reason.

This is why birthright citizenship like in the US is very rare. We are unique and rich people just want to take advantage of it.
 
