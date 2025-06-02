International China to be the first country to break through the Earth's mantle

China will soon be first in a lot of things thanks to the dummy we have in office thinking it's a good idea to sabotage education, research, and the world's top scientists. Not to worry though. It is worth it for all those tax cuts to billionaires.

Plus, this has to do with science. Remember? It's all corrupt anyways.
 
The winner of the entire planet? Doubt it. That's not the way it works.
 
It’s funny because Trump actually signed an EO to get us in a position to do this very thing.
 
But as much as I don't like the Tramp style. Wasn't it during George W. Bush this anti science crap started to ramp up?
 
Maybe a bit of anti intellectualism amongst the electorate. Things really kicked off post 2020 though. Distrust in science became an identity embraced by the right.
 
