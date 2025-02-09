  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Opinion China metro compared to UK & US metro

Your Account

Your Account

reacted to your reaction
@Silver
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
12,605
Reaction score
6,880
so whats happening in the western world ?
it seems the usual decision makers there like uk and us , are having a a hard time to keep up with the China's pace ?
whats the conclusion from this ? metro comparsion doesnt make sense ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fanu
Opinion Who are US allies?
4 5 6
Replies
118
Views
2K
pugilistico
pugilistico
650lb Sumo
International UK agrees to give Mauritius the Chagos Islands
Replies
17
Views
694
B0l0joe
B0l0joe

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,114
Messages
56,875,930
Members
175,437
Latest member
TwentynineTwentyeight

Share this page

Back
Top