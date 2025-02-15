  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International China lends a hand to the EU

China is ready to work with the EU for a “prosperous” world, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday, rejecting “double standards” in international law.

Extending a hand of cooperation to Europe to “steer the world to a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress,” Wang said at the Munich Security Conference. “It is important to respect international rule of law.”

“The world today is witnessing incessant chaos and confusion and one important reason is that some countries believe might makes right,” he said, underlying the importance of rule of law.

Wang said major nations should be an example in “honoring their words and upholding rule of law, and must not say one thing and do another.”

“The purposes and principles of the UN charter provide fundamental guidance for handling international relations and are an important cornerstone of a multipolar world,” he said.

He argued that China wants to “cooperate” with EU rather than becoming “rivals,” saying Beijing views Europe as “an important pole in the multipolar world.”

“China is willing to synergize high quality Belt and Road cooperation with European Union’s global gateway strategy. So as to empower each other and empower the world,” he said, pointing out that this year was the 50th anniversary of relations between China and EU.

He also expressed confidence over the US-China relations outlook, but vowed a response if Beijing faced any “unilateral bullying practice” from Washington, according to the South China Morning Post.

Addressing Taiwan, Wang said the international community should support mainland China’s reunification with the self-ruled island.


Keep in mind that China is already in the good graces of Israel, India and Russia. Additionally, China is already the EU's biggest trading partner....The U.S. has splintered relationships with EU with its Pro-Russia stance on Ukraine and newly added tariffs. Global Hegemony is in a odd position right now. If China can manage to smoothen the edges with the EU here. It is likely that Taiwan is in hot water because the EU has a serious diplomatic relationship to lose if they intervene with China's hostility towards Taiwan. It can turn into a situation like it has with Turkey and Cyprus.

Sure. China now wants to sell even weapons ...yes...will see.

China's interest is to sell a lot of solar collectors and PV panels, invertors because it is very good and easy profit. Europe actually does produce this all..but demand is higher than they does produce in Europe.
Also accumulators, both acid and lithium ion, batteries etc....
BTW some large generators and transformators China is importing from Europe. Also precision equipment....a lot.
While small mainstream 1 kW -500 kW generators, transformators are more lucrative to purchase from China.

Ofc additionally on top of this is also mainstream crap for mainstream customers.

China does have some leverage vs Europe because some rare earth elements and this lithium...while Europe does have better equipment for nanotechnology, precision mechanics etc.
Europe also is world leader for bearings production where very high workload and required high precision. F.e for ultracentrifuges etc alike stuff.
Ofc also brand stuff from champaign and perfumes till tailor made furniture etc.

BTW with these PV panels and solar collectors also India is pushing in market . More and more.
 
“It is important to respect international rule of law.”

...except when China wants to ignore international laws to steal territory, build artificial island military bases, use their military to intimidate their neighbors or openly promise to invade one of their neighbors if they don't "choose" to join them.

"The world today is witnessing incessant chaos and confusion and one important reason is that some countries believe might makes right,” he said, underlying the importance of rule of law."

The fucking CCP... you can't make this shit up LOL
 
“It is important to respect international rule of law.”

...except when China wants to ignore international laws to steal territory, build artificial island military bases, use their military to intimidate their neighbors or openly promise to invade one of their neighbors if they don't "choose" to join them.
This is what Israel does too with its occupation+settlements in the West Bank and the Golan Region. The EU doesn’t do much to counter it because of the foothold that it gives them in the Middle East. It also helps that the rest of the countries in that region are hardcore theocracies.

China is 10x powerhouse of Israel and it can provide much more to the EU. Why would the EU trip over themselves to enforce international law? The EU is already in deep water with the sanctions imposed on them by Trump. China has an opening to play good “cop” and get a free pass like Israel and Turkey does with violating international law with the EU.
 
China like Russia are baby sitting North Korea.
With Russia NK even does have mutual defense pact.

Kim is yelling that they sooner or later will have war with U.S and South Korea.
He is using Ukraine as proving ground for missiles in order to improve them. In exchange looks that he had sent and will send a lot of ammo for mortars and arty plus most likely also explosives. Told that wants to build drones industry. Lukashenko advocated Russia to increase technical cooperation with North Korea. Lukashenko too does wants Iranian drones clones factory. Iranian, chinesse and North Korean specialists had visited Belarus and Russia.
 
This is what Israel does too with its occupation+settlements in the West Bank and the Golan Region. The EU doesn’t do much to counter it because of the foothold that it gives them in the Middle East. It also helps that the rest of the countries in that region are hardcore theocracies.

China is 10x powerhouse of Israel and it can provide much more to the EU. Why would the EU trip over themselves to enforce international law? The EU is already in deep water with the sanctions imposed on them by Trump. China has an opening to play good “cop” and get a free pass like Israel and Turkey does with violating international law with the EU.
Why the fuck did you bring up Israel? That has nothing to do with this particular conversation.
 
As America (Trump’s America) shits on it’s allies, fucks it’s trading partners, reneges on agreements, and pulls back aid, the world will abandon it and China will take over.

If you can’t see what’s coming you are a fool.
 
Why the fuck did you bring up Israel? That has nothing to do with this particular conversation.
I mentioned Israel and Turkey because I’m just telling you that international law means jack shit when it comes to alliances. It’s just a buzz word.
 
This is what Israel does too with its occupation+settlements in the West Bank and the Golan Region. The EU doesn’t do much to counter it because of the foothold that it gives them in the Middle East. It also helps that the rest of the countries in that region are hardcore theocracies.

China is 10x powerhouse of Israel and it can provide much more to the EU. Why would the EU trip over themselves to enforce international law? The EU is already in deep water with the sanctions imposed on them by Trump. China has an opening to play good “cop” and get a free pass like Israel and Turkey does with violating international law with the EU.
EU at least didn't had provided Israel bombs .....in 2022 -2024 th AFAIK.

They are screwed a bit cos they are purchasing some weapons,( unfortunate reality is that Benny does deliver weapons faster than U.S for example ATGMS )from Israel and Israel does have huge lobby in some EU countries....
Like this realpolitik.
 
EU at least didn't had provided Israel bombs .....in 2022 -2024 th AFAIK.

They are screwed a bit cos they are purchasing some weapons,( unfortunate reality is that Benny does deliver weapons faster than U.S for example ATGMS )from Israel and Israel does have huge lobby in some EU countries....
Like this realpolitik.
They still provided Israel weaponry….

Also, Israel also never sanctioned Russia or assisted Ukraine btw. International relationships are polyamorous and inevitably very messy.

International law and arrest warrants are hardly ever honored.
 
About Gaza europe not likely will do much. Looks that they are thinking that there will be damn long discussions about peace etc.. ...

About Suez? If too much triggered might do with Yemen villages 1945 Dresden like stuff. If they justified crusades with excuse that they are liberating locals from Satan, then imagine. They just last maybe 100-130 years are more and more business oriented not for war.
1000 - 300 years ago war was casual cultural norm nothing special for them.
 
They still provided Israel weaponry….

Also, Israel also never sanctioned Russia or assisted Ukraine btw. International relationships are polyamorous and inevitably very messy.

International law and arrest warrants are hardly ever honored.
Israel basically usually does have clauses in weapon sales contracts and European clients can't supply Ukr even ATGMS they had purchased and paid for ...Israel production. Usually.

I had posted that for them Ukr is russian street in jargon. Like for Switzerland.


BTw, what kind of weapons europe had supplied Israel 2022-2024 th?
I had opinion that they didn't had sent some aviation bombs Benny wanted....
Maybe other kind of stuff?
 
