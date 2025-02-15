Sure. China now wants to sell even weapons ...yes...will see.



China's interest is to sell a lot of solar collectors and PV panels, invertors because it is very good and easy profit. Europe actually does produce this all..but demand is higher than they does produce in Europe.

Also accumulators, both acid and lithium ion, batteries etc....

BTW some large generators and transformators China is importing from Europe. Also precision equipment....a lot.

While small mainstream 1 kW -500 kW generators, transformators are more lucrative to purchase from China.



Ofc additionally on top of this is also mainstream crap for mainstream customers.



China does have some leverage vs Europe because some rare earth elements and this lithium...while Europe does have better equipment for nanotechnology, precision mechanics etc.

Europe also is world leader for bearings production where very high workload and required high precision. F.e for ultracentrifuges etc alike stuff.

Ofc also brand stuff from champaign and perfumes till tailor made furniture etc.



BTW with these PV panels and solar collectors also India is pushing in market . More and more.