China has announced they are moving forward to building two thorium nuclear reactors. What is significant is US had worked on thorium reactor. US has never moved ahead to building one.



China moving forward with building two reactors. They seem confident with their tests now with building two reactors . This is significant as China has enough thorium to run for 21,00 years.



These reactors are significantly safer to run an Thorium is many times more abundant then uranium.



