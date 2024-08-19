International China has been secretly developing thorium nuclear reactor

China has announced they are moving forward to building two thorium nuclear reactors. What is significant is US had worked on thorium reactor. US has never moved ahead to building one.

China moving forward with building two reactors. They seem confident with their tests now with building two reactors . This is significant as China has enough thorium to run for 21,00 years.

These reactors are significantly safer to run an Thorium is many times more abundant then uranium.

 
That is Chinas advantage they can just decide to make something and do it. In the west it takes a lot of steps and there is pushback from sides.
 
That is Chinas advantage they can just decide to make something and do it. In the west it takes a lot of steps and there is pushback from sides.
I would say the major difference tends to be long term planning is easier in China were as in the West its often the demand for short term profit which drives things.
 
