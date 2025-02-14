On the outskirts of Cairo, a cutting-edge space lab was supposed to be the first in Africa to produce homegrown satellites. Step inside the plant, though, and the made-in-Africa image begins to fade.



Satellite equipment and parts arrive in crates from Beijing. Chinese scientists scan space-tracking monitors and deliver instructions to Egyptian engineers. A Chinese flag hangs from one wall. The first satellite assembled at the factory, hailed as the first ever made by an African nation, was built mainly in China and launched from a spaceport there in December 2023.



The Egyptian satellite lab is the latest advancement in China’s secretive overseas space program. Beijing is building space alliances in Africa to enhance its global surveillance network and advance its bid to become the world’s dominant space power, Reuters has learned. China has publicly announced much of this space assistance to African countries, including its donations of satellites, space monitoring telescopes and ground stations. What it hasn’t discussed openly, and which Reuters is reporting for the first time, is that Beijing has access to data and images collected from this space technology, and that Chinese personnel maintain a long-term presence in facilities it builds in Africa.





Egypt, a major recipient of U.S. military aid, is not the only country in Africa being drawn into China’s orbit.



China’s President Xi Jinping with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Beijing on May 30, 2024. China is the architect and main investor in Egypt's space program, an arrangement that has boosted China's global surveillance and military capabilities. JADE GAO/Pool via REUTERS China’s President Xi Jinping with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Beijing on May 30, 2024. China is the architect and main investor in Egypt's space program, an arrangement that has boosted China's global surveillance and military capabilities. JADE GAO/Pool via REUTERS

China has democratized space to enhance its authoritarian capabilities … and it's doing so very effectively.

Nicholas Eftimiades, a former U.S. intelligence officer and expert on Chinese espionage operations

The Pentagon says China’s space projects in Africa and other parts of the developing world are a security risk because Beijing can hoover up sensitive data, enhance its military capabilities and coerce governments if they become locked into China’s communications ecosystem.

Headquarters of the African Space Agency outside Cairo. Egypt is one of 23 African nations that have formed space partnerships with China. REUTERS/Sarah El Safty

To understand China’s space push in Africa, Reuters interviewed more than 30 people with knowledge of Chinese projects on the continent, including diplomats, space engineers, consultants, and military and intelligence officials. Reuters also reviewed over 100 patents and papers published by Chinese government and military bodies leading Beijing’s space program.

CHINA’S SPACE WEB​

Trump’s space team is unlikely to prioritize forging bilateral space relationships in the way Beijing has done in Africa, according to three space policy veterans who advised the former president’s transition team.

To be continued