China has forged nearly two-dozen pacts with African nations in its bid to surpass the U.S. in space. Investments in satellites and infrastructure are winning friends – and giving China more eyes on the skies – as America slashes help for developing countries.
By Joey Roulette, Eduardo Baptista, Sarah El Safty and Joe Brock
February 11, 20258:00 AM GMT-3Updated 3 days ago
On the outskirts of Cairo, a cutting-edge space lab was supposed to be the first in Africa to produce homegrown satellites. Step inside the plant, though, and the made-in-Africa image begins to fade.
Satellite equipment and parts arrive in crates from Beijing. Chinese scientists scan space-tracking monitors and deliver instructions to Egyptian engineers. A Chinese flag hangs from one wall. The first satellite assembled at the factory, hailed as the first ever made by an African nation, was built mainly in China and launched from a spaceport there in December 2023.
The Egyptian satellite lab is the latest advancement in China’s secretive overseas space program. Beijing is building space alliances in Africa to enhance its global surveillance network and advance its bid to become the world’s dominant space power, Reuters has learned. China has publicly announced much of this space assistance to African countries, including its donations of satellites, space monitoring telescopes and ground stations. What it hasn’t discussed openly, and which Reuters is reporting for the first time, is that Beijing has access to data and images collected from this space technology, and that Chinese personnel maintain a long-term presence in facilities it builds in Africa.
The satellite plant, which began operating in 2023, is part of a suite of space technology that China has gifted to Egypt over the past two years. Transfers that have been disclosed publicly include a new space monitoring center, which features two of the world’s most powerful telescopes, plus two Earth observation satellites launched in 2023 – the one that was assembled in Egypt, and another manufactured solely in China. In addition, China that year launched a third, Chinese-made satellite for Egypt, one capable of military-grade surveillance, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
The satellite facility is the centerpiece of Space City, a complex being constructed about 30 kilometers east of Cairo near a new administrative capital being built by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s government.
Sisi has fostered closer ties with China in recent years, including inking infrastructure and energy projects under President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative.
The Egyptian presidency did not respond to a request for comment.
Egypt, a major recipient of U.S. military aid, is not the only country in Africa being drawn into China’s orbit. Beijing has 23 bilateral space partnerships in Africa, including funding for satellites and ground stations to collect satellite imagery and data, according to the United States Institute of Peace, a think tank. In the past year, Egypt, South Africa and Senegal agreed to collaborate with China on a future moon base, a project that rivals the United States’ own lunar plans.
China’s President Xi Jinping with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Beijing on May 30, 2024. China is the architect and main investor in Egypt's space program, an arrangement that has boosted China's global surveillance and military capabilities. JADE GAO/Pool via REUTERS
This is just the beginning. In a meeting with dozens of African leaders in Beijing in September, Xi said satellites, as well as lunar and deep-space exploration, would be among the priorities for $50 billion in Chinese loans and investment earmarked for Africa over the next three years. Xi’s administration says publicly it is helping boost African space programs because China wants no country left behind as economies and militaries become increasingly reliant on space technology.
Privately, China is getting far more in return for its investment. This includes access to surveillance data collected by satellites and telescopes as well as a permanent presence in facilities it builds, according to six people with direct knowledge of China’s space projects in Africa.
The space equipment that Beijing is placing in developing countries is helping China create a “global surveillance network,” said Nicholas Eftimiades, a former U.S. intelligence officer and expert on Chinese espionage operations. “China has democratized space to enhance its authoritarian capabilities … and it’s doing so very effectively.”
As China advances its relationships in Africa with technology incentives, the United States is pulling back. Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, is heading U.S. President Donald Trump’s drive to shrink the federal government. One of his first targets has been the U.S. Agency for International Development, the aid agency that has spread American soft power around the world since its establishment by President John F. Kennedy in 1961.
The Pentagon says China’s space projects in Africa and other parts of the developing world are a security risk because Beijing can hoover up sensitive data, enhance its military capabilities and coerce governments if they become locked into China’s communications ecosystem.
The Pentagon and Eftimiades did not provide specific evidence that China has used space technology it has donated to Africa for intelligence or military purposes, and Reuters was unable to independently verify these claims.
Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, did not respond directly to questions about whether China is using equipment in Africa for surveillance. He said the U.S. “is not in a position to smear or defame China” because of America’s own record of spying.
“The U.S. is the world’s largest surveillance state,” Liu said.
The space infrastructure and equipment that China is installing in Africa have common civilian uses such as transmitting data, monitoring the impact of climate change and helping fly spacecraft. But they also have military applications.
Powerful telescopes are used for space situational awareness. They could predict when U.S. military satellites pass overhead and help coordinate the use of anti-satellite weapons (ASAT), according to a 2022 report by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency. During a conflict, for instance if China invaded democratically ruled Taiwan, knocking out an enemy’s satellites could disrupt missile guidance systems and tangle communications between ground, air and naval troops. China and Russia have previously tested ASATs and are continuing to develop more advanced versions, the DIA report said.
Access to a broad range of Chinese-built, foreign-owned satellites gives Beijing the ability to better coordinate military operations. These satellites could also give China a clearer picture of U.S. military activities around the world. The Earth observation satellite assembled in Egypt, for instance, has the ability to take high-resolution images of areas where the U.S. and Egypt carry out joint military exercises.
China’s overseas ground stations, like one it has built in Ethiopia and another it is planning with Namibia, can be used for coordinating military operations, tracking missile launches and monitoring other countries’ space assets. They also add to a sprawling global network of data collection infrastructure, which includes undersea internet cables and 5G networks.
U.S. allies have pulled back from terrestrial space partnerships with China. In 2020, Sweden declined to renew a contract with China that had allowed Beijing to use satellite ground stations in Sweden and Australia, citing the “geopolitical situation.”
Sweden’s state-owned space company declined to comment further on the contract. Australia’s defense department did not respond to a request for comment.
Headquarters of the African Space Agency outside Cairo. Egypt is one of 23 African nations that have formed space partnerships with China. REUTERS/Sarah El Safty
To understand China’s space push in Africa, Reuters interviewed more than 30 people with knowledge of Chinese projects on the continent, including diplomats, space engineers, consultants, and military and intelligence officials. Reuters also reviewed over 100 patents and papers published by Chinese government and military bodies leading Beijing’s space program.
China has accelerated the launch of low-earth orbit communications satellites over the last two years in an effort to compete with Musk’s Starlink. The mogul’s rocket launch company SpaceX owns Starlink, which provides commercial internet service, but is also building a network of hundreds of spy satellites for the National Reconnaissance Office, a U.S. intelligence agency that manages spy satellites.
“We see breathtaking advancements by China in space,” Whiting said, adding that the Pentagon is “paying attention” to Beijing’s partnerships with developing countries.
China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), a state-owned military and space contractor, has announced a goal to make the country the world’s top space power by 2045. Plans include sending astronauts to the moon by 2030, building a moon base and developing nuclear-powered space shuttles.
The U.S. still has by far the biggest space program in the world, which is underpinned by SpaceX and a host of other private space companies.
China’s space investments overseas also haven’t always gone to plan. For instance, when a Chinese rocket carrying an Indonesian satellite exploded in 2020, it allowed SpaceX to swoop in and entrench itself as the Southeast Asian country’s primary space contractor, Reuters reported.
Still, China’s advances in space pose a challenge to Trump. During his first term, Trump created the U.S. Space Force, a new arm of the military that recognized the importance that space will play in future conflicts.
Trump’s space team is unlikely to prioritize forging bilateral space relationships in the way Beijing has done in Africa, according to three space policy veterans who advised the former president’s transition team.
