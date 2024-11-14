  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

International China battles rare wave of violent crime as economic woes bite

BEIJING: China's economic malaise is fuelling social tensions that make people more likely to commit violent crimes out of anger or desperation, analysts say, after the country witnessed its deadliest massacre in a decade.

The country has experienced a spate of violent attacks this year, challenging Beijing's proud reputation for public order and prompting online soul-searching about the state of society.

On Monday (Nov 11), a man ploughed a car into crowds at a sports complex in the southern city of Zhuhai, killing 35 and wounding 43, according to official figures.

It followed a string of similar crimes as China struggles to revive economic growth, keep people employed and boost confidence since it ended rigid COVID-19 curbs in late 2022.

"The recent spate of violent attacks in China is a reflection of its worsening social and macroeconomic conditions," said Hanzhang Liu, an assistant professor of political studies at Pitzer College in the United States.

"Although these incidents are sporadic in nature, the increasing frequency at which they happen does suggest that more people in China are suffering from hardships and desperation that they have not previously experienced," she told AFP.

Signs of economic distress have multiplied in China in recent years, from capital flight and emigration to rising joblessness, anger at expensive housing and childcare, and youth cultures glorifying low expectations and rejecting the rat race.

Lynette Ong, distinguished professor of Chinese politics at Canada's University of Toronto and senior fellow at the Asia Society, said violent attacks were the "negative side of the same coin".

"These are symptoms of a society with a lot of pent-up grievances," Ong told AFP. "Some people resort to giving up. Others, if they're angry, want to take revenge."

The problem was "very new to China", she said, adding that the country may be tipping "towards a different type of society, an uglier society".

NEW THREATS​

Police said initial enquiries showed the perpetrator of Monday's rampage was a 62-year-old man "dissatisfied" with a divorce settlement.

In other cases, a middle-aged man used a knife and firearm to kill at least 21 people in eastern Shandong province in February, and a 55-year-old man rammed a car into a crowd in the central city of Changsha in July, killing eight, following a property dispute.

A 50-year-old man wounded five in a knife attack at a school in Beijing last month; a 37-year-old man fatally stabbed three and injured 15 in a Shanghai supermarket in September; and a 44-year-old unemployed man fatally knifed a Japanese schoolboy in Shenzhen the same month.

SECRECY, STRAIN​

President Xi Jinping called on officials to prevent "extreme cases" after Monday's attack, while Beijing's foreign ministry repeated that the country is "one of the safest" in the world.

China's official murder rate last year was 0.46 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 5.7 in the US.

Still, authorities swiftly extinguished commemorations of the Zhuhai incident, clearing public memorials and quashing online discussion.

Analysts said the censorship was a reflexive state response to deter copycat violence and prevent official embarrassment.

"The Chinese state's default modus operandi is secrecy," said Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute in London.

Liu, of Pitzer College, called the violence a "thorny challenge" to Beijing as it addresses the economic slowdown.

China typically responds to social instability by bolstering public security and surveillance systems, she told AFP.

But with the government facing "unprecedented fiscal woes", this would only put more pressure on drained public coffers, Liu said.

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/east-asia/china-violent-crime-wave-battle-economic-woes-4748006
 
There was an interesting novel of chinese underworld back in day called candy by mian mian ,she ran away from home and ended up an addict on streets. Book was banned in china lol
 
I don't know that it's really that "rare." In China it's common for losers to go on lone wolf attacks. They love killing children especially, because they represent promise or potential that they themselves never achieved. The central government immediately suppresses all news of it on Chinese social media and most Chinese people never hear of those attacks, and as a result foreign media never seems to pick up the story either. People think the US is degenerate because of school shootings, but meanwhile in China losers are stabbing dozens of children, caving in the skulls of their neighbour's kids with a hammer, but because normies never hear of it it's like it never happened.
 
images


53864037266_a77f418aab_z.jpg

17807747480_a44b4243f8_z.jpg


hq720.jpg

19993254816_f3c69118ed_c.jpg

I made a very similar thread on this:

International - China's Much Refuted Terrorism Problem Continues: 35 Killed in Car Attack

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cpdv649vx7lo A car attack that killed 35 people in China has sparked questions about a recent spate of public violence, as officials continue to censor discussion on the incident. On social media, many are discussing the social phenomenon of "taking revenge...
Interesting narrative.

Will watch with interest.

Seems to be China only wants to talk about terrorism and violence when there's a Uighur or non-national to blame, but they seem to have a very real domestic problem.
 
This is what happens when you don't have freedom, when you live under a social credit score.
 
China's crime problem is not even a drop in the bucket compared to the US
 
I lived in China for 8 years. They've always had these "revenge against society" crimes, but they were able to cover most of them up immediately because there was limited internet and no social media. Knife attacks on kindergarteners and people plowing into pedestrians was a near-daily occurrence. Now it's just finally starting to leak out.
 
I'm curious what happens to these criminals when they are caught. Do they disappear basically? Are they treated like in the US where they get a trial and a little bit of prison time? Would be an interesting study to see if harsher penalties affect crime rates.
 
Richmma80 said:
China's crime problem is not even a drop in the bucket compared to the US
Depends on what kind of crime we're talking about, but as a general rule that is correct. China is also a homogenous country. If you subtract crimes committed by minorities in the USA, our crime rates would actually fare better when compared to other countries.

For example, Whites (according to the FBI) were arrested for 8,842 murders in the USA in 2023, which equals out to 2.66 persons per 100,000 people. In Japan that number is 3.41 persons per 100,00 people. It's only when we factor in blacks and latinos (who are vastly overrepresented in murder and nearly every other crime statistic) that the USA suddenly vaults past developed nations with 5.19 persons per 100,000 people.

It's amusing when the Left constantly bags on America for its crime statistics on one hand, then on the other constantly orgasms about how wonderful diversity is, and how America should allow in an unlimited amount of poor, uneducated minorities. And the real kicker is when they want to point out countries superior to America, they nearly always point to the Whitest, most homogenized countries on earth (the Nordic countries) as an example of how to do things right.
 
LeonardoBjj said:
images
Royal Hong Kong Police Force

Not China

Starman said:
Depends on what kind of crime we're talking about, but as a general rule that is correct. China is also a homogenous country. If you subtract crimes committed by minorities in the USA, our crime rates would actually fare better when compared to other countries.

For example, Whites (according to the FBI) were arrested for 8,842 murders in the USA in 2023, which equals out to 2.66 persons per 100,000 people. In Japan that number is 3.41 persons per 100,00 people. It's only when we factor in blacks and latinos (who are vastly overrepresented in murder and nearly every other crime statistic) that the USA suddenly vaults past developed nations with 5.19 persons per 100,000 people.

It's amusing when the Left constantly bags on America for its crime statistics on one hand, then on the other constantly orgasms about how wonderful diversity is, and how America should allow in an unlimited amount of poor, uneducated minorities. And the real kicker is when they want to point out countries superior to America, they nearly always point to the Whitest, most homogenized countries on earth (the Nordic countries) as an example of how to do things right.
Remember when that retard chinese spokesman Zhao Lijian claimed the murder rate in the US was 7.8 % because he is too dumb for math as his source said 7.8 homicides per 100,000 people? That was funny.

 
Starman said:
Depends on what kind of crime we're talking about, but as a general rule that is correct. China is also a homogenous country. If you subtract crimes committed by minorities in the USA, our crime rates would actually fare better when compared to other countries.

For example, Whites (according to the FBI) were arrested for 8,842 murders in the USA in 2023, which equals out to 2.66 persons per 100,000 people. In Japan that number is 3.41 persons per 100,00 people. It's only when we factor in blacks and latinos (who are vastly overrepresented in murder and nearly every other crime statistic) that the USA suddenly vaults past developed nations with 5.19 persons per 100,000 people.

It's amusing when the Left constantly bags on America for its crime statistics on one hand, then on the other constantly orgasms about how wonderful diversity is, and how America should allow in an unlimited amount of poor, uneducated minorities. And the real kicker is when they want to point out countries superior to America, they nearly always point to the Whitest, most homogenized countries on earth (the Nordic countries) as an example of how to do things right.
I see why you make sure not to make yourself more present..
 
Starman said:
I lived in China for 8 years. They've always had these "revenge against society" crimes, but they were able to cover most of them up immediately because there was limited internet and no social media. Knife attacks on kindergarteners and people plowing into pedestrians was a near-daily occurrence. Now it's just finally starting to leak out.
I'd be extremely hesitant to trust anything coming from China these days. Especially the shit they they pulled with COVID.

They'll lie about anything to save face
 
Revenge against society terrorists, eh? Seems like they need to step up their anti-terrorism team and put concrete blockers in all the public squares like Germany does.
 
This is not true, I'm in China and there is no such public violence reporting
 
Bia said:
This is not true, I'm in China and there is no such public violence reporting
Which post was this in response to?

Sorry if I'm being thick.
 
