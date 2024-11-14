Depends on what kind of crime we're talking about, but as a general rule that is correct. China is also a homogenous country. If you subtract crimes committed by minorities in the USA, our crime rates would actually fare better when compared to other countries.



For example, Whites (according to the FBI) were arrested for 8,842 murders in the USA in 2023, which equals out to 2.66 persons per 100,000 people. In Japan that number is 3.41 persons per 100,00 people. It's only when we factor in blacks and latinos (who are vastly overrepresented in murder and nearly every other crime statistic) that the USA suddenly vaults past developed nations with 5.19 persons per 100,000 people.



It's amusing when the Left constantly bags on America for its crime statistics on one hand, then on the other constantly orgasms about how wonderful diversity is, and how America should allow in an unlimited amount of poor, uneducated minorities. And the real kicker is when they want to point out countries superior to America, they nearly always point to the Whitest, most homogenized countries on earth (the Nordic countries) as an example of how to do things right.