Study sheds new light on cross-species virus spillovers that can cause pandemics A study led by the University of Stirling jointly with the University of Wisconsin-Madison has shed new light on cross-species virus spillovers that can cause pandemics.

Lab analysis of the bat guano identified a range of viruses, including a betacoronavirus related to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic.



The guano is an alternative source of crucial minerals after the palm trees the mammals once consumed were harvested to extinction locally. The palm was used by people in Budongo to dry tobacco leaves which are then sold to international companies.



- In West Africa, faced with loss of habitat, Chimps have resorted to eating Bat guano.- Tests on the poop has revealed the presense of coronoviruses related to Sars-Cov-2 (the technical name for Covid-19)