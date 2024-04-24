Social Chimps and other animals eating Bat poop with coronavirus

- In West Africa, faced with loss of habitat, Chimps have resorted to eating Bat guano.
- Tests on the poop has revealed the presense of coronoviruses related to Sars-Cov-2 (the technical name for Covid-19)


Study sheds new light on cross-species virus spillovers that can cause pandemics


Study sheds new light on cross-species virus spillovers that can cause pandemics

A study led by the University of Stirling jointly with the University of Wisconsin-Madison has shed new light on cross-species virus spillovers that can cause pandemics.
Lab analysis of the bat guano identified a range of viruses, including a betacoronavirus related to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guano is an alternative source of crucial minerals after the palm trees the mammals once consumed were harvested to extinction locally. The palm was used by people in Budongo to dry tobacco leaves which are then sold to international companies.

Chimps are now eating disease-ridden bat feces as over-farming wipes out food sources in Africa... and experts warn it could start next pandemic


Chimps now eating diseased bat feces due to over-farming in Africa

Chimpanzees in Uganda have been eating virus-filled bat dung ever since their preferred food source was destroyed by tobacco farmers. Scientists fear this could be how the next major pandemic starts.
I think we should postpone the 2024 elections, just in case, just to be sure. In all seriousness a lot of the world's problems is due to overpopulation, yet Elon implores peopel to have more kids.
 
lol at Elon cucks catching strays in a thread about animals eating bat shit.
 
