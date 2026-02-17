Media Chimaev's BJJ coach on team not allowing him to fight like usual + says UFC are waiting on purpose to announce things

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
4,587
Reaction score
9,882


"People start to say 'if it were five rounds...' Bro, this all delusional! We already knew this is for three rounds. Preparations are for three rounds. We are fighting three rounds, it's different than
five rounds, you know? And okay, now we won in that way. Five rounds, pure dominance. So now, nobody talks about fighting five rounds anymore. But people say that the fight was boring,
and then we go. When Khamzat asked 'can I strike?' and if we there say 'yes, go!' we just become sloppy, unprofessional and cocky. In the rogue moment because the fight wasn't finished.
And then he goes there and gets knocked out, you know what everybody would say? 'What an idiot, why did he change, he was dominating the guy, why did the coaches let him do this?'
So in the end of the day, whoever wanna complain will always look for something. The lights, the ref, slippery cage... There will always be an excuse there to jump on."

"Like I've always said, and said before, I recognize the level of all the fighters in the MW division. They're contenders for the title shot. You know, I respect, I recognize and I know that none of
them is an easy fight. We respect this very much. And whoever is coming in from those three guys, our job is to be prepared. You know, right now it's hard to make a speculation, because
otherwise you to train for three guys and in the end you'll face only one. So whoever comes (Strickland, Hernandez, Allen) I can guarantee that we'll do a hard work to deliver the best version
of Khamzat. Deliver the job with excellence."

"I'm not much, you know, deep into this culture, religion, tradition that they have. But this part I respect very much, because if I don't know the reason I'm not there to question anything, or have
any opinion about it, because I don't know where it comes from. But if that is the case (Greater Caucasus area not wanting Chimaev/Imavov) then Imavov's only way to fight for a UFC title would
be the light heavyweight belt having an opening for Khamzat. And for us it all depends, like, defending this title or fight for another one, in the end of the day there's a hard work to do. So I think
this is where we're at, the UFC are gonna wait until after the Strickland/Fluffy fight happens, and then maybe one week after that - they're gonna start actually MAKE things happen. Let us know
what's the next step for Khamzat, and for both divisions."

"For him to go to welterweight, it's not impossible. You know, now we have a physical trainer that is amazing. And also a nutritionist that is great. And Sam Calavitta could get Khamzat into any
weightclass he'd want to, that's why he's already in America. He's already there to do the tests, training, adapting the body. The whole periodization of his training for this fight is done, it's already
going on. It's happening. But now we're just waiting for the UFC to see what they're gonna decide. If it won't be, let's say the White House, because we have all heard a lot of speculations that
no Russians will be allowed to fight there. But that's what people forget, he has always been representing Sweden and now it's the UAE. So I think in his case, it can be easier to fight there, but
the people who have the power and deal with the politics, I leave that to them."

"If it won't be the White House, then it will be any other event around that date the UFC will organize. Either another date in June or somewhere after in July. That's the prioritized window to
put Khamzat to fight, and of course another one at the end of the year, then it's from October and forward. I think Chimaev vs Makhachev would be amazing, but there's a lot of politics there, too,
involved with all of that. To the point that it becomes almost impossible to happen, you know? They respect each other but have never trained together, so it involves also religion. All those other
things that for their culture is very big. Right now I live in a muslim country so I know how it is, that's why I don't think that it would actually happen. But I don't know, if they both agree then it's a
different history, you know? But from my view, only for this reason it would be easier for Khamzat to move up instead of going back down."
 
Either another date in June or somewhere after in July.
Click to expand...

Given that the White House event is the numbered slot in June (apparently), and the numbered event in July is slated to be Makhachev vs Garry, is Khamzat's team saying he won't fight until at least August here!??? LOL. Strip this bum.

If Khamzat won't fight on the UFC 328 card, then the UFC should 100% strip him.
 
khamzat-chimaev-everybody-i-come-for-everybody.gif
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Given that the White House event is the numbered slot in June (apparently), and the numbered event in July is slated to be Makhachev vs Garry, is Khamzat's team saying he won't fight until at least August here!??? LOL. Strip this bum.

If Khamzat won't fight on the UFC 328 card, then the UFC should 100% strip him.
Click to expand...
Read the interview.

It seems like they're thinking UFC will wait for Strickland vs Fluffy before they announce the next challenger.

The coach was wrong about Khamzat and Imavov never having trained together, though.
 
188912345 said:
Read the interview.

It seems like they're thinking UFC will wait for Strickland vs Fluffy before they announce the next challenger.

The coach was wrong about Khamzat and Imavov never having trained together, though.
Click to expand...
Imavov is the obvious #1 challenger. Anything else is just Khamzat ducking him.

Watch the interview with Strickland. Even Sean Strickland said the winner of him/Fluffy would be AFTER Khamzat vs Imavov. Strickland goes onto explain Khamzat probably won't defend his title for 4-6 more months, and then the Strickland/Fluffy winner will be waiting another year on top of that for their title title shot.

If Khamzat refuses to fight Imavov, he can vacate.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Imavov is the obvious #1 challenger. Anything else is just Khamzat ducking him.

Watch the interview with Strickland. Even Sean Strickland said the winner of him/Fluffy would be AFTER Khamzat vs Imavov. Strickland goes onto explain Khamzat probably won't defend his title for 4-6 more months, and then the Strickland/Fluffy winner will be waiting another year on top of that for their title title shot.
Click to expand...
Lol, OK. Yes I agree, Imavov should be next.
Imavov was dealing with some foot injury, as he said in an interview a month or so.

It's odd, because both Khamzat and Imavov said they will fight each other, but his coach now seemed to be under the impression that they won't.

His coach said they will want to defend the belt twice this year.
 
188912345 said:
Lol, OK. Yes I agree, Imavov should be next.
Imavov was dealing with some foot injury, as he said in an interview a month or so.

It's odd, because both Khamzat and Imavov said they will fight each other, but his coach now seemed to be under the impression that they won't.

His coach said they will want to defend the belt twice this year.
Click to expand...
They are liars. Khamzat is all talk. Khamzat is actually a gutless coward IMO.

People still aren't onto him, but what he does is he only fights when he is 100%. He is so afraid of losing that he overtrains to dominate his opponent, but if he overtrains and gets sick/injured during training camp, he just pulls out. That why he fights once a year, and why he doesn't lose.

Imagine if guys like Alex Pereira and Merab pulled out every time they sprained their pinkie toe like Khamzat? The UFC shouldn't be giving Khamzat special privilege to do this shit. I honestly think it's cowardly to pull out of every fight that you can't be 100% for, when almost every other fighter shows up and honors the contract they signed.
 
HNIC215 said:
<36>
Click to expand...
Yea quote that out of context, without including my reasoning. Don't address the logic. Classic.

Khamzat is a coward that only fights when he can come into the fight at 100%. If he sprains his pinkie toe he pulls out.

Meanwhile real warriors like Pereira and Merab defend their titles with injuries, even if it means they lose.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Yea quote that out of context, without including my reasoning. Don't address the logic. Classic.

Khamzat is a coward that only fights when he can come into the fight at 100%. If he sprains his pinkie toe he pulls out.

Meanwhile real warriors like Pereira and Merab defend their titles with injuries, even if it means they lose.
Click to expand...
Factually untrue.

He fought Usman with a fever.
He didn't quit when he injured his arm end of round 1 from the slam.

I think you're a tad emotional on this subject, relax, it's just a sport.
 
188912345 said:
Factually untrue.

He fought Usman with a fever.
He didn't quit when he injured his arm end of round 1 from the slam.

I think you're a tad emotional on this subject, relax, it's just a sport.
Click to expand...
I don't believe that. Not for a second. He's making an excuse for why he struggled against a blown up welterweight, because all he can do is wrestle. He's a 1 dimensional fighter.

And I called this back the day Khamzat won the title. I said he'd sit out for 8-12 months without defending his title, and then attempt to say no one deserves to fight for the title.

And what is he doing now? Exactly that. He's trying to duck Imavov. I think not enough people are being critical of Khamzat right now.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Yea quote that out of context, without including my reasoning. Don't address the logic. Classic.

Khamzat is a coward that only fights when he can come into the fight at 100%. If he sprains his pinkie toe he pulls out.

Meanwhile real warriors like Pereira and Merab defend their titles with injuries, even if it means they lose.
Click to expand...
The UFC decides when they fight.

You would stop typing if your finger got jammed or your pinky got sprained. 😂

Cut it out from your holier than thou keyboard.

Fighters are allowed to choose their path forward - whether they are injured and decide to fight it’s their choice not yours or mine.

So, unless UFC staff or executives come out and say “________ is refusing to fight” - it’s not fair to just shout duck all the time. It’s actually lowkey corny.

Most fighters are warriors and they are allowed to consider THEIR injuries in regard to THEIR career - it’s like someone telling you how you should work at your job even if you can’t perform it to the best of your ability. 😂
 
HNIC215 said:
The UFC decides when they fight.

You would stop typing if your finger got jammed or your pinky got sprained.

Cut it out from your holier than thou keyboard.

Fighters are allowed to choose their path forward - whether they are injured and decide to fight it’s their choice not yours or mine.

So, unless UFC staff or executives come out and say “________ is refusing to fight” - it’s not fair to just shout duck all the time. It’s actually lowkey corny.

Most fighters are warriors and they are allowed to consider THEIR injuries in regard to THEIR career - it’s like someone telling you how you should work at your job even if you can’t perform it to the best of your ability.
Click to expand...

LOL dude way to immediately contradict yourself. Which is it? The UFC decides when they fight, or the fighters choose their own path forward? And we can pretty much assume Khamzat has been refusing fights. The UFC has made it clear that they are legally required to offer fighters 3-4 fights per year (depending on contracts).

A real warrior is one that shows up to their fight even when at a disadvantage. Pereira and Merab are warriors. Pereira never would have lost to Ank if he wasn't injured. He could have pulled out of their first fight, but he chose to honor his contract.

Khamzat doesn't have the courage to honor his contract and show up at less than 100% against Whittaker. And he will eventually do it again in the future.
 
We haven't heard a peep from UFC about Khamzat turning down fights or them seemingly being annoyed with him. Ever since he beat Burns, it's like every Khamzat fight booking is such a damn problem. Maybe the whitehouse card is really jamming things up (Alex, Khamzat, Islam. Topuria) all are basically without booked fights, then the UFC doesn't want to book Imavov in case he wins and lose a choice for the card. Still Khamzat has a magnet for reasons not to fight often, 100 different ways.

Really interesting to hear about WW being an option. I don't think he's a giant MW like most people make him out to be. Islam vs Khamzat at 170 would be a fight of the century. Just get him to make WW one more time.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
I don't believe that. Not for a second. He's making an excuse for why he struggled against a blown up welterweight, because all he can do is wrestle. He's a 1 dimensional fighter.

And I called this back the day Khamzat won the title. I said he'd sit out for 8-12 months without defending his title, and then attempt to say no one deserves to fight for the title.

And what is he doing now? Exactly that. He's trying to duck Imavov. I think not enough people are being critical of Khamzat right now.
Click to expand...
By all accounts, Khamzat asked for a quick October turn-around, and was denied, just as Volk was when he wanted to fight earlier.

Also, looking at the MWs now, there are plenty of guys who haven't fought since before Khamzat defended his title.

Also, Khamzat was obviously healthy and ready to go before August last year, but Dricus made a point of "I'm the champ, I will decide when I'm ready to fight", not that I blame him for that, he needed time to prepare.

Forcing fights on short notice vs Khamzat would actually be worse for you, since his challengers will have even less of a chance if they haven't done a full camp.

I don't think there has been any talk from Imavov either that Khamzat is the problem when it comes to why their fight hasn't been scheduled yet.

Khamzat being scared of Imavov is also highly unlikely, given he reportedly dominated him while training wrestling together, and also from what we've seen from them so far in their fights.
 
188912345 said:
By all accounts, Khamzat asked for a quick October turn-around, and was denied, just as Volk was when he wanted to fight earlier.
Click to expand...
I'm absolutely sure the UFC would have loved to have Khazmat headline UFC 324 to open the Paramount+ era. Where was Khamzat when the UFC needed a main event for UFC 324? Why can he fight in October but not January? You're not making any sense here.

188912345 said:
Also, looking at the MWs now, there are plenty of guys who haven't fought since before Khamzat defended his title.
Click to expand...
Completely irrelevant argument. The #1 contender is Imavov and he has fought since Khamzat defended. Nothing else matters.

188912345 said:
Also, Khamzat was obviously healthy and ready to go before August last year, but Dricus made a point of "I'm the champ, I will decide when I'm ready to fight", not that I blame him for that, he needed time to prepare.
Click to expand...
So? Two wrongs don't make a right. That doesn't give Khamzat the right to just sit out for a year.

188912345 said:
Forcing fights on short notice vs Khamzat would actually be worse for you, since his challengers will have even less of a chance if they haven't done a full camp.

I don't think there has been any talk from Imavov either that Khamzat is the problem when it comes to why their fight hasn't been scheduled yet.

Khamzat being scared of Imavov is also highly unlikely, given he reportedly dominated him while training wrestling together, and also from what we've seen from them so far in their fights.
Click to expand...
Then Khamzat should go ahead and tell the UFC he wants to fight on short notice if he's healthy. That's of benefit to him, according to you. He absolutely has a right as champion to say "I want to fight soon", and if the UFC agree, then it's up to the contenders to accept the fight. If Imavov turns down the title shot, I'm 100% in favor of contenders losing their title shot in the future if they turn one down.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Imavov is the obvious #1 challenger. Anything else is just Khamzat ducking him.

Watch the interview with Strickland. Even Sean Strickland said the winner of him/Fluffy would be AFTER Khamzat vs Imavov. Strickland goes onto explain Khamzat probably won't defend his title for 4-6 more months, and then the Strickland/Fluffy winner will be waiting another year on top of that for their title title shot.

If Khamzat refuses to fight Imavov, he can vacate.
Click to expand...
I can't see any reality Khamzat is going to refuse to fight Imavov. If that was the case, UFC absolutely would have thrown him under the bus by now. That's literally what they do lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media Chimaev's coach believes the UFC will make a MW title fight next, then decide about super fight
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
Only Here for Attachments
Only Here for Attachments
Unheralded Truth
Confirmed: Team Dricus expected Chimaev to try early finish
2
Replies
35
Views
1K
usernamee
usernamee
oski
Georges St-Pierre on Khamzat Chimaev's dominance: 'He Seems Unstoppable'
2
Replies
22
Views
580
gentel
G
Unheralded Truth
Media Vice president of ACA just revealed the UFC denied Chimaev's wish to fight soon!
Replies
14
Views
405
cburm
cburm

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,555
Messages
58,447,065
Members
176,040
Latest member
ValeTudoPrideUFC

Share this page

Back
Top