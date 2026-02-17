



"People start to say 'if it were five rounds...' Bro, this all delusional! We already knew this is for three rounds. Preparations are for three rounds. We are fighting three rounds, it's different than

five rounds, you know? And okay, now we won in that way. Five rounds, pure dominance. So now, nobody talks about fighting five rounds anymore. But people say that the fight was boring,

and then we go. When Khamzat asked 'can I strike?' and if we there say 'yes, go!' we just become sloppy, unprofessional and cocky. In the rogue moment because the fight wasn't finished.

And then he goes there and gets knocked out, you know what everybody would say? 'What an idiot, why did he change, he was dominating the guy, why did the coaches let him do this?'

So in the end of the day, whoever wanna complain will always look for something. The lights, the ref, slippery cage... There will always be an excuse there to jump on."



"Like I've always said, and said before, I recognize the level of all the fighters in the MW division. They're contenders for the title shot. You know, I respect, I recognize and I know that none of

them is an easy fight. We respect this very much. And whoever is coming in from those three guys, our job is to be prepared. You know, right now it's hard to make a speculation, because

otherwise you to train for three guys and in the end you'll face only one. So whoever comes (Strickland, Hernandez, Allen) I can guarantee that we'll do a hard work to deliver the best version

of Khamzat. Deliver the job with excellence."



"I'm not much, you know, deep into this culture, religion, tradition that they have. But this part I respect very much, because if I don't know the reason I'm not there to question anything, or have

any opinion about it, because I don't know where it comes from. But if that is the case (Greater Caucasus area not wanting Chimaev/Imavov) then Imavov's only way to fight for a UFC title would

be the light heavyweight belt having an opening for Khamzat. And for us it all depends, like, defending this title or fight for another one, in the end of the day there's a hard work to do. So I think

this is where we're at, the UFC are gonna wait until after the Strickland/Fluffy fight happens, and then maybe one week after that - they're gonna start actually MAKE things happen. Let us know

what's the next step for Khamzat, and for both divisions."



"For him to go to welterweight, it's not impossible. You know, now we have a physical trainer that is amazing. And also a nutritionist that is great. And Sam Calavitta could get Khamzat into any

weightclass he'd want to, that's why he's already in America. He's already there to do the tests, training, adapting the body. The whole periodization of his training for this fight is done, it's already

going on. It's happening. But now we're just waiting for the UFC to see what they're gonna decide. If it won't be, let's say the White House, because we have all heard a lot of speculations that

no Russians will be allowed to fight there. But that's what people forget, he has always been representing Sweden and now it's the UAE. So I think in his case, it can be easier to fight there, but

the people who have the power and deal with the politics, I leave that to them."



"If it won't be the White House, then it will be any other event around that date the UFC will organize. Either another date in June or somewhere after in July. That's the prioritized window to

put Khamzat to fight, and of course another one at the end of the year, then it's from October and forward. I think Chimaev vs Makhachev would be amazing, but there's a lot of politics there, too,

involved with all of that. To the point that it becomes almost impossible to happen, you know? They respect each other but have never trained together, so it involves also religion. All those other

things that for their culture is very big. Right now I live in a muslim country so I know how it is, that's why I don't think that it would actually happen. But I don't know, if they both agree then it's a

different history, you know? But from my view, only for this reason it would be easier for Khamzat to move up instead of going back down."