Chimaev wants to fight Alex Pereira

And Khamzat should only consider fighting current champions of other divisions, not nearly 40-year old kickboxers who are favorable style matchups (though Poatan's striking and size make him a bigger challenge than most MW strikers). Remember when guys had to defend the belt several times before even thinking about jumping a weightclass?
Same fight regardless of weight class imoAt MW? Nah. But at LHW I'm down to see it.
Alex has more of a chance without a draining weight cut. Perhaps same outcome, but Alex defended all of Ank's takedowns. Different fighters I know. Just more interesting at LHW than MW.Same fight regardless of weight class imo
I mean, what's next? "I want to fight Stipe, Arlovksi or Mir to prove I can beat a former HW champ"?
