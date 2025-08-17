  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Chimaev wants to fight Alex Pereira

Only Here for Attachments said:
Remember when guys had to defend the belt several times before even thinking about jumping a weightclass?
Yeah. And Khamzat should only consider fighting current champions of other divisions, not nearly 40-year old kickboxers who are favorable style matchups (though Poatan's striking and size make him a bigger challenge than most MW strikers).

I mean, what's next? "I want to fight Stipe, Arlovksi or Mir to prove I can beat a former HW champ"?
 
What a pussy so he wants to fight someone everyone knows wouldn't be able to beat him hahaha omg how daring and courageous
 
Tom Aspinal is biggest money fight.

Go for it. Skip LHW. )


Or Gane if he happens to beat Tom.
 
You analogy is dumb because Stipe, Arlovski, and Mir are all retired.

Just go back to your pillow and call it a day. Your boy got utterly embarrassed last night and I know you don't want to see the same happen to Poatan, but everything will be ok.

The sun will come out, tomorrow.
 
Would be horrible matchmaking unless he has the belt at LHW.

But even then pretty horrible because MW has contenders waiting in line.
 
This place is strange. When Chimaev was forced back to middleweight maybe two years ago, and Pereira just had become a huge
name there (and champ), there were actual plans on making this fight and some initial negotiations started.

If I remember correctly, people here were also into it back then for sake of seeing Pereira (a "REAL" MW) showing Chimaev how
there are levels to this, and that Khamzat stands no chance - as he couldn't even finish somebody who had fought at LW previously.

Did Ankalaev take away all the hope people had in Alex? I'm hearing very different tunes in here now.
 
They pushed Anderson Silva up to LHW as a "punishment" for clowning around in his title fights. He then smashed Irvin in a minute and gave Forrest the most humiliating beating of all time and it made switching weight classes cool.
 
