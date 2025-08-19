  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Chimaev wants De Riddier next

RDR may be coming off a win over a bigger name but I think Anthony Hernandez is coming off a more dominant & statement making win. On the slim chance Chimaev turns back around for the Abu Dhabi card at the end of October I hope Hernandez gets the shot at him.

Otherwise, if Chimaev isn't fighting until next year he should face the Imavov vs Borralho winner.
 
If RDR's gameplan is to try and outgrapple Khamzat from off of his back that just ain't gonna work and we all know that.

I think going 5 rounds like that gave Khamzat a lot of confidence vs anyone in the division.
 
FrappeDuRocma said:
RDR is a serious problem for him, on the mat. He's even bigger than DDP, but has great grappling and JJB. Both have average striking.

Fluffy, RDR, Imavov, Caillou... I want to see these fights !
Click to expand...
RDR is a dog shit wrestler Khamzat would really have to slip up with something sloppy to get caught by RDR he's going to be in whatever dominant position he wants to be in. Khamzat TKO round 1
 
svmr_db said:
RDR may be coming off a win over a bigger name but I think Anthony Hernandez is coming off a more dominant & statement making win. On the slim chance Chimaev turns back around for the Abu Dhabi card at the end of October I hope Hernandez gets the shot at him.

Otherwise, if Chimaev isn't fighting until next year he should face the Imavov vs Borralho winner.
Click to expand...

You think they will put Khamzat on that card, while they have Gane and Aspinall ? I hope, but I doubt it.
 
Cmon man! The number one contenders match is literally happening in a few weeks. I know he wants to fight on the Abu Dhabi card in October but He needs to fight the winner of Imavov/Caio.

Let RDR take a little breather after getting the absolute shit kicked outta him a few weeks ago and schedule him against Fluffy.
 
Magomedrasul Gasanov


UFC needs to sign this guy.
 
svmr_db said:
RDR may be coming off a win over a bigger name but I think Anthony Hernandez is coming off a more dominant & statement making win. On the slim chance Chimaev turns back around for the Abu Dhabi card at the end of October I hope Hernandez gets the shot at him.

Otherwise, if Chimaev isn't fighting until next year he should face the Imavov vs Borralho winner.
Click to expand...

Fluffys win was super impressive but it wasnt over a big name and he's ranked like 7th or something. Caio/Imavov winner is def top choice esp if its Imavov who wins but also think RDR is second option. fluffy may be the most interesting fight but he's clearly 3rd option.

Doubt Khamzat fights in Oct, Dec would be the earliest and more likely its first quarter next year. Khamzat/Caio if he wins and RDR/Fluffy would be good.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

r-harper-1
Chimaev vs MVP next ?
Replies
16
Views
246
r-harper-1
r-harper-1
KavkazDominance
Khamzat Chimaev is the MMA GOAT
Replies
9
Views
173
chillyoo
C

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,271,358
Messages
57,712,100
Members
175,814
Latest member
Geovane santos

Share this page

Back
Top