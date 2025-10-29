Rumored Chimaev vs Imavov is now being planned for a title fight, early stages

After having planned a February/March bout with Reinier de Ridder that recently got wasted, the UFC are rumored to have accepted now that Imavov is next to challenge Chimaev.

However, they want to give him the time to adapt for this tough task and are looking at May as the earliest date:

 
May? That long till next Chimaev fight.
 
JKS said:
May? That long till next Chimaev fight.
I am in the beginning stages of worrying that we are in for a HUGE lull in action between now and the White House card

HW and LHW are both looking at potential inactive periods

MW may = 7-8 months away

WW mega fight coming up, that's awesome.

LW = nothing booked and seems Paddy may be getting a shot without a top 5 win. Meh.

FW - anything ?

BW and Fly coming up- ok. Not super intriguing matchups but at least the divisions are moving. I guess I need to try to convince myself to consider Joshua Van a threat.... is he? Pantoja has looked pretty solid.

BWB- probably gonna be a year or more between fights


.....

I have a Sneaking suspicion that we have some UFC shenanigans and interim belts in the future.
 
jeff7b9 said:
I am in the beginning stages of worrying that we are in for a HUGE lull in action between now and the White House card

HW and LHW are both looking at potential inactive periods

MW may = 7-8 months away
I think we'll get Aspinal/Gane booked pretty quick. And we know we'll get Topuira in January, more than likely. I think WW would be defended regularly if JDM wins. Matter of time will Volk is booked and BW should be defended quickly.

I think we wont get a LHW title fight will after white house.
 
Unheralded Truth said:
After having planned a February/March bout with Reinier de Ridder that recently got wasted, the UFC are rumored to have accepted now that Imavov is next to challenge Chimaev.

However, they want to give him the time to adapt for this tough task and are looking at May as the earliest date:

May
<36> <36> <36>
 
JKS said:
I think we'll get Aspinal/Gane booked pretty quick. And we know we'll get Topuira in January, more than likely. I think WW would be defended regularly if JDM wins. Matter of time will Volk is booked and BW should be defended quickly.

I think we wont get a LHW title fight will after white house.
Awww.
Look at you with your glass half full outlook!! <RomeroSalute>

Im cautiously optimistic that JDM and Islam will deliver us a great fight.

JDM has somehow managed to fly under the radar but he is quite a fun fighter. Beautiful footwork angles and mma adapted boxing.

Islam has not been tested that much of late and I think that fight has the potential to be a barnburner.
 
