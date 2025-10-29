Unheralded Truth
After having planned a February/March bout with Reinier de Ridder that recently got wasted, the UFC are rumored to have accepted now that Imavov is next to challenge Chimaev.
However, they want to give him the time to adapt for this tough task and are looking at May as the earliest date:
