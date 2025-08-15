Chimaev v Usman - let's talk about it

Chaotic Progressor
Rewatching this fight... I'm surprised Chimaev got the decision.
Obviously he won the first round, the second he did shit all but feint and you gotta edge it to Usman for strikes, then the third he was getting fkn lit up like a Christmas tree. Okay he got a takedown at the end, but how does that supercede 3 minutes of getting bopped up? Fighting is not laying on someone.
