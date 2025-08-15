  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Chimaev v Usman - let's talk about it

Rewatching this fight... I'm surprised Chimaev got the decision.

Obviously he won the first round, the second he did shit all but feint and you gotta edge it to Usman for strikes, then the third he was getting fkn lit up like a Christmas tree. Okay he got a takedown at the end, but how does that supercede 3 minutes of getting bopped up? Fighting is not laying on someone.

 
He didn’t get bopped up. Not a mark on him. The stand up portion of this fight was largely insignificant on both sides. The clear edge in wrestling gave him the win. Regardless, he broke his hand after manhandling Usman like we’ve never seen.
 
This is delusional.

how did Usman win 3rd round while spending almost half of the round beneath Chimaev.

Besides that first round was 10-8
 
Jeffery09 said:
delulu.

how did Usman win 3rd round while spending almost half of the round beneath Chimaev.

Besides that first round was 10-8
Half the round? It was like the last 1 min something. Usman was lighting him up like a Christmas tree prior. I don't think a takedown and just not causing damage should be pointed above hitting and hurting.
 
Going into the fight especially with Usman having such a short notice ppl expected Chimaev to mop the floor with Usman. I was one that said we gotta remember it's Usman we are talking about. A guy who is a former champ & became one of the best WW champs of all time. That it wasn't going to be a cake walk by any means for Chimaev. & Usman wasn't washed up or anything when the two locked horns.

It wasn't any easy fight for Khamzat & he didn't look as impressive as advertised & that's why Chimaev got the backlash he did. The Gilbert Burns fight is a different story tho. But that's not the topic right now.
 
marty got p.didd'ied in 1st 10-1
 
Usman was extremely patient which is why he survived that 1st round onslaught which was a 10-8 round.

Honestly I wouldn´t even give the 2nd round to Usman nothing really happened more like 10-10.

As for the 3rd round Usman clearly lost that one as Chimaev took him down and held him there for approx 2 mins of the round and he only got up in the last 20 seconds or something
 
All of Chimaev’s biggest wins have asterisks on them. Dude is getting exposed badly tomorrow and then we’ll never see him again.
 
Chaotic Progressor said:
Rewatching this fight... I'm surprised Chimaev got the decision.

Obviously he won the first round, the second he did shit all but feint and you gotta edge it to Usman for strikes, then the third he was getting fkn lit up like a Christmas tree. Okay he got a takedown at the end, but how does that supercede 3 minutes of getting bopped up? Fighting is not laying on someone.

I thought the striking was fairly even in the third round. Both men connected with overhand rights and blocked head kicks. Would have loved more rounds but good effort by both fighters.
 
Chaotic Progressor said:
Half the round? It was like the last 1 min something. Usman was lighting him up like a Christmas tree prior. I don't think a takedown and just not causing damage should be pointed above hitting and hurting.
Jeffery09 said:
almost 2 mins
They started awarding rounds to the person who caused the most damage in the round back around 2018. Lay and Pray will only give you the round if there is NO damage from striking, NO sub attempts or other types of damage.
 
Khamzat clearly won. Even if you want to reach and give the nod to Usman, it's a draw at best because he lost the 1st round with a 10-8.

Still, in defeat it still enhanced his legacy. He lost but showed that a prime Usman with a full camp in a 5 round fight defeats Khamzat.
 
