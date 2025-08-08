  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Rumored Chimaev says it's likely for things to get verbal before DDP fight

- You were so quiet and calm last time before your fight, but then you said afterwards that it's because Rob is such a nice guy. So before this fight in Chicago,
are you guys going to have some fun?

- I think so. He's a funny guy. You know, he does some of that. Speaking a little bit more than Robert does. So it will be fun, I like when somebody
talks and is joking. I wanna go and spar with my friends and with my teammates, speaking with them and we all have fun. It's the same thing, bro.
Everyday we fight in the gym and goes there, it make moneys. It makes me more happy.

Oh, so back to the old Chim of mental warfare? What do you prefer as an MMA fan, mutual respect or some back-and-forth exchanges?
 
DDP will look to cast doubt in Khamzat by bringing up the covid and retirement talk stuff. I will be surprised if he doesn't. I don't recall if DDP starts talking shit unless people do it to him first though. It may start with Khamzat saying he's gonna smesh him quick and escalate from there.
 
Trying to shit talk Dricus isn't a great idea tbh. Especially when you have so many things to bring up like Khamzat does. What's Khamzat gonna say? 'your coach kissed you and that's haram bro'?
 
Looking foreward to the shittalking moreso than the fight. It's gonna be huge. Hope they go into the "your mom" territory which I feel is underappreciated.
 
Deceasedxo said:
Trying to shit talk Dricus isn't a great idea tbh. Especially when you have so many things to bring up like Khamzat does. What's Khamzat gonna say? 'your coach kissed you and that's haram bro'?
yeah that's a good start

kissing men is pretty haram, do all Africans do this?
 
I am always for respectful behaviour.
As the saying goes - better keep your mouth shut and appear dumb then open it and remove any doubt.
 
