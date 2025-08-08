- You were so quiet and calm last time before your fight, but then you said afterwards that it's because Rob is such a nice guy. So before this fight in Chicago,

are you guys going to have some fun?



- I think so. He's a funny guy. You know, he does some of that. Speaking a little bit more than Robert does. So it will be fun, I like when somebody

talks and is joking. I wanna go and spar with my friends and with my teammates, speaking with them and we all have fun. It's the same thing, bro.

Everyday we fight in the gym and goes there, it make moneys. It makes me more happy.



Oh, so back to the old Chim of mental warfare? What do you prefer as an MMA fan, mutual respect or some back-and-forth exchanges?