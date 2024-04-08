Chimaev says Americans in his position would have been rewarded, Russians need to prove more

Khamzat will become the next Einstein, I can just feel it.This ain't the kinda talk you want to be doing after you fucked up a whole card that was to make you a star.Plus khamzat hasn't beaten 1 ranked MW, but he thinks he's being treated unfairly? Get outta here, it's just more mumbo jumbo from this guy. Khamzat needs to shut up and prove himself against a real ranked MW for once. I'm so damn tired of this guy, smh.