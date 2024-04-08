Chimaev says Americans in his position would have been rewarded, Russians need to prove more

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,616
Reaction score
6,361
Chimaev's reply to a fan asking why he thinks he's the guy having to go through two title fight-eliminators:

"The only thing I can think of is that it's gross xenophobia. I have nothing against fighting Robert Whittaker, he's a great person, but I should have fought for the belt a long time ago. I win matches,
never lost, and crumpled all opponents by a class distinction. If that's not a sign of championship quality, then I don't know what is," he said during a livestream on his networks.

“I should have fought for the belt some time ago now, we all know that, but unfortunately I was born in the wrong country. Dana White sees 'the Russian' and first thing he does is putting him on the
back burner. A fellow American, Colby Covington, had no fight for about two years, with a single win on his record and immediately got to fight for the title so... Having no doubts that I'm the best
fighter in the UFC, I'm not going to lose to him anyway," he continued.

“Yes, if I were an American, I would get a different treatment. Unfortunately, Magomed Ankalaev is in a similar situation, while our quality exceeds the remainder of the division. And I know I won't change anyone's decision, but such figures of thought only casts a bad light on the entire UFC," added Chimaev, who will face former champion Robert Whittaker in the second straight title fight-eliminator on June 22nd.

Source: https://www.top-fight.cz/khamzat-ch...-proti-rusum-jinak-bych-uz-davno-sel-o-titul/
 
Khamzat sure isn't no Einstein. 🫣

This ain't the kinda talk you want to be doing after you screwed up a whole card that was to make you a star. The bold goof won't like this, not one bit.

Plus khamzat hasn't beaten 1 ranked MW, but he thinks he's being treated unfairly? GTFO, Khamzat needs to just shut up and prove himself against a real ranked MW for once.
 
Last edited:
They flipped an entire card for him because he missed weight but he doesn't think he gets favorable treatment? A fight that was going to be a LAY UP for him and boost him into further stardom?
He panders to one of their biggest demographics and gets key spots on any Abu Dhabi card and now Saudi cards?
Bro is MAD stupid.
 
Seems like he's been instructed to work the Putinian angles (by Kadyrov, one would assume) now.
 
How can you cry xenophobia when the 6 of the last 7 champions in the division have not been American. The next title fight will probably have 0 Americans.

He's one hell of a fighter, but accountability isn't in his skillset.
 
DjolexMTL said:
Chimmy lol

Never understood the obsession of giving fighters fruity little nicknames
Click to expand...

Iono fam Chimmy sound kinda lit fam ngl 🔥 ting like chimmychanga mans got dat crunch full of beef plus dat special sauce fam das good nutrients my guy all da fan-dem salivating w8n for him to be rdy

#GimmeChimmy
 
Poirierfan said:
Khamzat will become the next Einstein, I can just feel it. 🫣

This ain't the kinda talk you want to be doing after you fucked up a whole card that was to make you a star.

Plus khamzat hasn't beaten 1 ranked MW, but he thinks he's being treated unfairly? Get outta here, it's just more mumbo jumbo from this guy. Khamzat needs to shut up and prove himself against a real ranked MW for once. I'm so damn tired of this guy, smh.
Click to expand...

Yea, you never blame Dana or the Company if you want to get ahead


Chimster may be right here, but there is a time and place for this.


Marketingwise, it's no bueno since it will irritate the Bald One.
 
usernamee said:
I'm always balls deep on Chimmy but it's wild how he can't see how much of a favourable treatment he's gotten from the UFC.
Click to expand...

Big fan of The Chimster here as well, but there is a time and place for certain comments about the Company you work for.

Needs to be a Company Man to go places in the UFC
 
usernamee said:
Ridiculous point. A couple of months notice to fight at 170 two days after Ramadan?

He should've been burned at the cross IF he said YES to that offer.
Click to expand...
Ridiculous point calling it a ridiculous point.
 
Let's see.

Misses weight by 10 pounds and puts an entire card created solely to make him a household name in jeopardy.

Turns down a title shot at 170 on the biggest card in UFC history.

Hasn't beaten a single ranked middleweight.

But claims he is being treated unfairly because he hasn't been given a middleweight title shot.

Lol. Lmao even.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Costa regrets his words in Russian media: "I am almost ready to fight for the belt, but will agree to Chimaev too if ready"
Replies
14
Views
623
TempleoftheDog
TempleoftheDog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,525
Messages
55,364,840
Members
174,751
Latest member
shotimeyeah

Share this page

Back
Top