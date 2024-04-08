Chimaev says Americans in his position would have been rewarded, Russians need to prove more

Unheralded Truth
Brown Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 14, 2017
- Messages
- 3,616
- Reaction score
- 6,361
Chimaev's reply to a fan asking why he thinks he's the guy having to go through two title fight-eliminators:
"The only thing I can think of is that it's gross xenophobia. I have nothing against fighting Robert Whittaker, he's a great person, but I should have fought for the belt a long time ago. I win matches,
never lost, and crumpled all opponents by a class distinction. If that's not a sign of championship quality, then I don't know what is," he said during a livestream on his networks.
“I should have fought for the belt some time ago now, we all know that, but unfortunately I was born in the wrong country. Dana White sees 'the Russian' and first thing he does is putting him on the
back burner. A fellow American, Colby Covington, had no fight for about two years, with a single win on his record and immediately got to fight for the title so... Having no doubts that I'm the best
fighter in the UFC, I'm not going to lose to him anyway," he continued.
“Yes, if I were an American, I would get a different treatment. Unfortunately, Magomed Ankalaev is in a similar situation, while our quality exceeds the remainder of the division. And I know I won't change anyone's decision, but such figures of thought only casts a bad light on the entire UFC," added Chimaev, who will face former champion Robert Whittaker in the second straight title fight-eliminator on June 22nd.
Source: https://www.top-fight.cz/khamzat-ch...-proti-rusum-jinak-bych-uz-davno-sel-o-titul/
"The only thing I can think of is that it's gross xenophobia. I have nothing against fighting Robert Whittaker, he's a great person, but I should have fought for the belt a long time ago. I win matches,
never lost, and crumpled all opponents by a class distinction. If that's not a sign of championship quality, then I don't know what is," he said during a livestream on his networks.
“I should have fought for the belt some time ago now, we all know that, but unfortunately I was born in the wrong country. Dana White sees 'the Russian' and first thing he does is putting him on the
back burner. A fellow American, Colby Covington, had no fight for about two years, with a single win on his record and immediately got to fight for the title so... Having no doubts that I'm the best
fighter in the UFC, I'm not going to lose to him anyway," he continued.
“Yes, if I were an American, I would get a different treatment. Unfortunately, Magomed Ankalaev is in a similar situation, while our quality exceeds the remainder of the division. And I know I won't change anyone's decision, but such figures of thought only casts a bad light on the entire UFC," added Chimaev, who will face former champion Robert Whittaker in the second straight title fight-eliminator on June 22nd.
Source: https://www.top-fight.cz/khamzat-ch...-proti-rusum-jinak-bych-uz-davno-sel-o-titul/