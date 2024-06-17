  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Chimaev pulled out of Whittaker fight due to food poisoning

I had it bad a few months back. I was having stomach problems anyway and my doctor told me if it feels too painful and bloated I need to go the hospital. Fast forward a few days and I eat something dodgy, my stomach feels like it’s going to explode so I go to accident and emergency. I was sat there for hours just rocking backwards and forwards from the pain. Every so often god would show mercy on me and let me unleash a massive fart which would ease my stomach a little bit, but only momentarily. About 5 hours in I feel something happening, I get that tingly feeling in my jaw like when you’re about to throw up, and before I could react I projectile vomit all this black bile. The feeling of relief was immeasurable. I ended up apologising to those in the waiting room, but everyone just seemed happy that I was not in so much pain anymore
 
Seems like a random excuse, I expected something more serious. Not that it changes anything, the fight is off and health should always come first.
 
HCS said:
That is not a serious excuse. Food poisoning? Just puke.
There's a spectrum when it comes to food poisoning. It can range anywhere from so mild you don't know you have it, to deadly. Food poisoning can be extemely serious.
 
Marko Polo said:
I had it bad a few months back. I was having stomach problems anyway and my doctor told me if it feels too painful and bloated I need to go the hospital. Fast forward a few days and I eat something dodgy, my stomach feels like it's going to explode so I go to accident and emergency. I was sat there for hours just rocking backwards and forwards from the pain. Every so often god would show mercy on me and let me unleash a massive fart which would ease my stomach a little bit, but only momentarily. About 5 hours in I feel something happening, I get that tingly feeling in my jaw like when you're about to throw up, and before I could react I projectile vomit all this black bile. The feeling of relief was immeasurable. I ended up apologising to those in the waiting room, but everyone just seemed happy that I was not in so much pain anymore
Is this Khamzat?
 
I had it earlier this year for the first time ever. Thought i was a goner at one point bc i had to go to my hands and knees and was too weak to call anybody. Thought was gonna pass out/die.

Didnt. But that lasted several days. Felt way better once i finally threw up like 15 straight times while sitting on the toilet. South park style without the bloody nose i guess.
 
