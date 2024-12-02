Media Chimaev posts a cryptic update regarding next fight - Update: DDP replies!

Unheralded Truth said:
He wants to team up with Dricus to fight Donald Trump 2 on 1

Brigfa2 said:
Our lord and savior Trump doesn't need to be a good athlete, we just want him to be the supreme leader of the world!
Off to a good start by draft dodging to fight in combat for this wonderful country and running the economy into the ground. Part 2 should be hilarious as Hulkster will have a cabinet seat, idiocracy coming very soon.
 
Brigfa2 said:
Our lord and savior Trump doesn't need to be a good athlete, we just want him to be the supreme leader of the world!
But he's an athlete, one of the greatest athletes, athleticism is a natural gift. Doctors see him, even at this age, and say you are a medical marvel, we've never seen such a fantastic athlete so capable across every sport. There will be studies done on his athleticism.
 
JBJisGOAT14 said:
Off to a good start by draft dodging to fight in combat for this wonderful country and running the economy into the ground. Part 2 should be hilarious as Hulkster will have a cabinet seat, idiocracy coming very soon.
Idiocracy is already here, sadly. Has been for a while.
 
Clark Rogers said:
Idiocracy is already here, sadly. Has been for a while.
I don’t disagree, but part 2 will take it to next levels. Hulkster, richest man/troll in world, Vince Mcmahons wife, kid rock, brain worms jr, etc all with cabinet seats. Top it all off, draft dodging coward capn bone spurs as prez. Just here for the lolz.
 
JBJisGOAT14 said:
I don’t disagree, but part 2 will take it to next levels. Hulkster, richest man/troll in world, Vince Mcmahons wife, kid rock, brain worms jr, etc all with cabinet seats. Just here for the lolz.
True, this definitely has a sequel feeling with TV celebrity seemingly dictating cabinet fitness lol.
 
