May 14, 2017
Zelimkhan, was a Chechen outlaw (abrek) who gained fame in the late Russian Empire due to his spectacular bank and train robberies as part of a violent fight with
Russian authorities. Since the Russian Revolution he has been mythologized as the Chechen Robin Hood.
During the early 20th century, after the revolution of 1905, Zelimkhan was a particular problem for the Russian governors of the restive region, while getting support
of the local Chechen population.