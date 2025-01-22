, was a Chechen outlaw () who gained fame in the late Russian Empire due to his spectacular bank and train robberies as part of a violent fight withRussian authorities. Since the Russian Revolution he has been mythologized as the Chechen Robin Hood.During the early 20th century, after the revolution of 1905, Zelimkhan was a particular problem for the Russian governors of the restive region, while getting supportof the local Chechen population.