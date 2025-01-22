  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Chimaev paying tribute to legendary bank & train robber, who fought against Russia

Zelimkhan, was a Chechen outlaw (abrek) who gained fame in the late Russian Empire due to his spectacular bank and train robberies as part of a violent fight with
Russian authorities. Since the Russian Revolution he has been mythologized as the Chechen Robin Hood.

During the early 20th century, after the revolution of 1905, Zelimkhan was a particular problem for the Russian governors of the restive region, while getting support
of the local Chechen population.

And yet he posts weekly photos with this lickspittle to Russia

 
