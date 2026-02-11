  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Chimaev out in New York (pics)

1770768065253.png
629401491_122282288480191668_3983887458642022381_n.jpg


1770768306187.png
 
Friendly reminder: Khamzat won the title 6 months ago, took zero damage in that fight, and still doesn't have a fight scheduled.

Meanwhile...Aspinall, Alex, Topuria, and Yan are seemingly also taking extended breaks.

The UFC is becoming a joke, yet they're the ones laughing as they rake in $1.1 billion per year.
 
In other news Nate Diaz was in Newcastle England buying vegan sausage rolls from Greggs
 
That looks like the sweater/jacket my mom made me wear in the winter.... that I would lose on the first day of winter on purpose...
 
why does everyone make a fist when posing with a fighter? just wave like lady di or something. the cop in the far side look soft as charmin and the diego sanchez looking motherfucker looks like diego sanchez.
Imagine doing that with any other profession... like you go meet Gordon Ramsey and pull out a sauce pan to pose for the photo.
 
He's looking to smesh some hoes... <{Heymansnicker}>

This is how he walks up to bitches on the street...
ucyw7c5xka2c1.gif
 
Is he there to train with Master Splinter ?

nyc-new-york-rat.gif
 
Supremely ugly man wanders around midtown. Riveting
 
Friendly reminder: Khamzat won the title 6 months ago, took zero damage in that fight, and still doesn't have a fight scheduled.

Meanwhile...Aspinall, Alex, Topuria, and Yan are seemingly also taking extended breaks.

The UFC is becoming a joke, yet they're the ones laughing as they rake in $1.1 billion per year.
UFC conned Paramount
 
