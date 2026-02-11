Unheralded Truth
Brown Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 14, 2017
- Messages
- 4,572
- Reaction score
- 9,804
In other news Nate Diaz was in Newcastle England buying vegan sausage rolls from Greggs
Imagine doing that with any other profession... like you go meet Gordon Ramsey and pull out a sauce pan to pose for the photo.why does everyone make a fist when posing with a fighter? just wave like lady di or something. the cop in the far side look soft as charmin and the diego sanchez looking motherfucker looks like diego sanchez.
UFC conned ParamountFriendly reminder: Khamzat won the title 6 months ago, took zero damage in that fight, and still doesn't have a fight scheduled.
Meanwhile...Aspinall, Alex, Topuria, and Yan are seemingly also taking extended breaks.
The UFC is becoming a joke, yet they're the ones laughing as they rake in $1.1 billion per year.