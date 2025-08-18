  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Chimaev is not the best wrestler in MMA history, here's who actually is

Looks good against washed up guys or dudes with zero TDD, but he needs to outwrestle an actual elite wrestler in their prime before everyone jumps to conclusions.

1. GSP
2. Khabib
3. Merab

Those are the top 3, now watch Chimaev get choked out by Fluffy and slept by Pereira for people to realise this guy is still untested against an unfavorable stylistic matchup.
 
1. GSP wrestled Koscheck, Maia, Shields, Hughes, Penn, Fitch ( I think, I forgot, GSP could be boring as well)
Khabib went 0 / 13 against Tibau
Merab went 0 / 16 takedowns on Aldo
Khamzat couldn't wrestle Burns, did ok vs Usman and landed only 37 significant strikes in 22/25 minutes control
 
Chimaev could wrestle Burns, he couldnt grapple. Guard is a losing position in wrestling
 
I think he is better than all of those. Khabib only beat top ranked strikers with ZERO grappling or wrestling. Poirier or Gaethje cannot grapple to save their lives. The only proper wrestler he fought, was Tibau who arguably won the fight and was robbed. Khabib had a lot of difficulties against Tibau.
 
Oh boy, this will trigger the bathtubbers....
 
Or even better, who cares who's a better wrestler when this is MMA and being the better fighter is what matters. I remember Johnny Hendricks kept talking about how he'd beat GSP in a wrestling match as if that mattered in any form.
 
Are the recent Fluffy fans paid shills?

Did they not watch him get dominated by Perez in the grappling?
 
He chose not to wrestle Burns, did amazing against Usman, and striking has nothing to do with wrestling lol
 
Khamzat took Burns down 2/3 attempts in 2 different rounds. He decided he didn't want to stay down with him because he's such a high level blackbelt. I don't think Burns takedown defense is that good. Khamzat so far has taken down everyone.
 
Aliskerov stuffed all of his takedown attempts before he got KO'd
 
