Chimaev is not the best wrestler in MMA history, here's who actually is

Looks good against washed up guys or dudes with zero TDD, but he needs to outwrestle an actual elite wrestler in their prime before everyone jumps to conclusions.
1. GSP
2. Khabib
3. Merab
Those are the top 3, now watch Chimaev get choked out by Fluffy and slept by Pereira for people to realise this guy is still untested against an unfavorable stylistic matchup.
