Chimaev is gonna show DDP that there is levels to this

No disrespect to DDP but I just believe Chimaev is the clearly better fighter and the more technical fighter.
Having fights with low level strickland or old Adesanya past his prime is not exactly much of an experience. Chimaev is gonna go in there to take this man out literally.
The Judge will save his life leaving his body his gonna realize that the phrase ´´Kill everybuddy brather´´ is not in jest but a ground reality. Chimaev is gonna run thru him like a knife.
This is Borz time Insha-allah
