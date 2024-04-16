Chimaev is gonna KO Whittaker

I don't get why some people think that Chimaev's done if he can't get a TD in the 1st round.

Whittaker has been hurt in 8 out of his 9 last fights.
And wasn't he just finished by a Jab, 1 fight ago?
So yeah, his chin isn't that good.

Chimaev's got power and he has dropped very good fighters before, with a jab and his cross.

Also, if DDP and Gastelum can get him down, I don't seew why a better grappler like Borz can't.

Usman had the best TDD in UFC history before running into Chimaev.

Also, Chimaev's gas tank isn't as bad as most people make it out to be. Rewatch the Gilbert fight, his output was the highest in round 3.

Very excited for this fight, I'm pretty sure Chimaev wins by either knockout or choke.
 
I like this fight for Whittaker. Whittaker is 14 and 3 in his last 17. All three losses were to champs and two coming via Israel. I dislike Khamzat but realize he is very good so I don't think this is an easy fight for Rob. I'm hoping Rob comes in healthy and does what Kamaru (much to my disappointment) couldn't. I suspect Khamzat brings a grappling heavy game plan into the fight. See how Rob deals with that and I love that this is a five rounder. I know for sure who I favor in the later rounds and it isn't Khamzat.
 
If he threatens the takedown and threatens with the overhand right he most certainly can, Khamzat does have good power.

I just really wonder what the gameplan will be, is he gonna go on all out sprint in round 1 to try and finish Whittaker in a 5 round fight? He got away with that against Usman because it was 3 rounder, the momentum was clearly shifting Karmu's way. We'll see if Rob can hang in there the same way Usman did.
 
I like this fight for Whittaker. Whittaker is 14 and 3 in his last 17. All three losses were to champs and two coming via Israel. I dislike Khamzat but realize he is very good so I don't think this is an easy fight for Rob. I'm hoping Rob comes in healthy and does what Kamaru (much to my disappointment) couldn't. I suspect Khamzat brings a grappling heavy game plan into the fight. See how Rob deals with that and I love that this is a five rounder. I know for sure who I favor in the later rounds and it isn't Khamzat.
As a Rob fan I honestly hope Khamzat's plan is more takedowns. That sequence at the end of round 1 with DDP was not Rob at all, he's usually extremely defensively sound in almost every position on the ground, even fi Khamzat does get him down I'm pretty sure Rob can mitigate the damage from GnP quite well.
 
Perhaps but I think it's going to be a war. May the best man in. War Bobby Knux! War Borz!
 
With the gas tank Borz has he will never be champ at 185 or 170 mark my words.
 
I think Rob mighta taken too much dmg in his last fight

Chimaev may sleep him with a jab

If they grapple, Rob wins
 
How many MWs has Khamzat beat?

He barely squeaked by a 1 week notice, shot knees Usman who was on his way to winning if the fight had gone 5 rounds.
In UFC ? Two, Gerald Meerschaert and John Phillips. He has a win over Holland, an ex MW and Aliskerov in Brave.
 
How many MWs has Khamzat beat?

He barely squeaked by a 1 week notice, shot knees Usman who was on his way to winning if the fight had gone 5 rounds.
He has 5 wins at MW (3 in the UFC) and 2 wins at catch weight (1 in the UFC).
 
Gm3 and ikram......
In UFC ? Two, Gerald Meerschaert and John Phillips. He has a win over Holland, an ex MW and Aliskerov in Brave.
He has 5 wins at MW (3 in the UFC) and 2 wins at catch weight (1 in the UFC).
We're talking about ranked MWs here.
 
I have no doubt Khamzat takes Whittaker down. But Whittaker is strong and if Khamzat can’t get a finish and starts round two slow like he did against Usman, he will be in trouble because Rob will rip him apart and take his time doing it.
 
