Chimaev is gonna KO Whittaker

I don't get why some people think that Chimaev's done if he can't get a TD in the 1st round.



Whittaker has been hurt in 8 out of his 9 last fights.

And wasn't he just finished by a Jab, 1 fight ago?

So yeah, his chin isn't that good.



Chimaev's got power and he has dropped very good fighters before, with a jab and his cross.



Also, if DDP and Gastelum can get him down, I don't seew why a better grappler like Borz can't.



Usman had the best TDD in UFC history before running into Chimaev.



Also, Chimaev's gas tank isn't as bad as most people make it out to be. Rewatch the Gilbert fight, his output was the highest in round 3.



Very excited for this fight, I'm pretty sure Chimaev wins by either knockout or choke.