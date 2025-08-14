



Some of the questions:



How do you see the fight going with DDP?



That's a good fighter. You know, actually it's like he's a tough dude. So why am I a better fighter than him? In a fight anything could happen,

but watching film of his skills and my skills - I'm a totally different fighter than him. So it should be a good fight.



What's your relationship with Arman? Why is he here and has it been different having him around?



We met like 2 years ago. We didn't have a good relationship as I didn't know yet how Arman was like in real life. But when I met with him again

he was not that guy that I had seen on Instagram, you know? Really different, all humble and a nice guy. I like it when I see how he is in real life,

a totally different guy from that person we've seen driving a Ferrari and all, you know. He's good with everyone whether it's wrestling, grappling

or the mindset. He's a professional in this sport and a good guy. I love good people and he's out there helping people and doing good things

so we have become friends.



Brendan Schaub wants to know if you see the legacy you have in being undefeated, and if you're feeling the pressure because of this?



No, that's just usually other fighters that think about it. You know, I've had some friends that were undefeated and now they have lost. Some of

them were thinking like "Oh, I have this zero, I have this zero!" and that it's a must to keep it. But I don't care about it, cause the good thing is

to stay there and always do your best. You know, it's the best thing you can do. So that's it, if you think about a loss too much then you're

gonna lose. So I like to think only about me winning. I mean, if it happens it's God's will, but bro, I'm gonna be Khamzat Chimaev in the cage

so he has to fight me.