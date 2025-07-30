Chimaev grappling coach interview

Human Bass
For the brazilian channel Sexto Round
Cliff notes
- Chimaev struggled a lot with grappling in the beginning, he could wrestle but would get choked all the time, personally asked for Finfou help to fix that .
- Caio Borralho is a great training patner. Finfou would like that Khamzat to train more times with him, but not possible anymore for obvious reasons. And they know what Caio knows.
- The original gameplan against Whittaker was to go easy and pace himself. But Chimaev felt confident and decide to go balls to the walls.
- Chimaev was star struck with the sudden fame. People would call him to take part in brawls, also drove and crashed a car even without license. Finfou had to talk a lot of sense into him
- Agrees with Khabib that Chimaev has solid boxing and doesnt need to rush. Must be prepared for all scenarios since DDP is dangerous with both subs and KOs.
