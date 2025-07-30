  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Chimaev grappling coach interview

For the brazilian channel Sexto Round



Cliff notes

- Chimaev struggled a lot with grappling in the beginning, he could wrestle but would get choked all the time, personally asked for Finfou help to fix that .

- Caio Borralho is a great training patner. Finfou would like that Khamzat to train more times with him, but not possible anymore for obvious reasons. And they know what Caio knows.

- The original gameplan against Whittaker was to go easy and pace himself. But Chimaev felt confident and decide to go balls to the walls.

- Chimaev was star struck with the sudden fame. People would call him to take part in brawls, also drove and crashed a car even without license. Finfou had to talk a lot of sense into him

- Agrees with Khabib that Chimaev has solid boxing and doesnt need to rush. Must be prepared for all scenarios since DDP is dangerous with both subs and KOs.
 
"The original gameplan against Whittaker was to go easy and pace himself. But Chimaev felt confident and decide to go balls to the walls."

Well it's great to hear that he still doesn't care about gameplans lol.

Although I will say he didn't look quite as frantic as he usually does vs Whittaker, he focused more on riding and having Whittaker carry his weight rather than spazzing out completely.
 
