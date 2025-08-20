Idk Khamzat called the Belt shit before Dana even gave it to him. Don't think the title means as much as the $$Giving the belt to that kadirow guy says a lot, so better not to thibk about it too much
Idk Khamzat called the Belt shit before Dana even gave it to him. Don't think the title means as much as the $$
They are already skinned and made to hats right after they were born. Many karakul hats in that video.Dem sheeps in trouble tonight.
Feels very Borat-esque, Joe
Didn't he say he didn't care about that shit belt, give me the money Dana?
Such a hypocrite.
He better have a more entertaining fight next fight.
This is exactly why every single Russian athlete should be banned from ALL SPORTS in NA/EU, including guys like Alex Ovechkin -- unless they agree to produce public PSA's in which they condemn Putin, his government, their war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the war in Ukraine.
Biggest loser dictator fat soft delusional leader of all time
someone post the video of him grappling with khamzat and khamzat wilting on purpose to let him win.. saddest thing I have ever seen in my life
Craziest part was that it literally looked like Kadyrov thought he was winning legitimately.
