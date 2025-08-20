  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Media Chimaev gets welcomed in Chechnya by Kadyrov and gang

Nice, internationally wanted, sanctioned war criminal also wanted for crimes against humanity, holding a UFC championship belt.

This should land Dana White in prison. Not even joking.
 
Why did you said:
Giving the belt to that kadirow guy says a lot, so better not to thibk about it too much
This is exactly why every single Russian athlete should be banned from ALL SPORTS in NA/EU, including guys like Alex Ovechkin -- unless they agree to produce public PSA's in which they condemn Putin, his government, their war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the war in Ukraine.

It is 100% physically impossible to separate politics from sports, because our sports are a part of our free societies.
 
USA!USA! said:
Biggest loser dictator fat soft delusional leader of all time

someone post the video of him grappling with khamzat and khamzat wilting on purpose to let him win.. saddest thing I have ever seen in my life
Craziest part was that it literally looked like Kadyrov thought he was winning legitimately. 🤣
 
Let's go live to the Khamzat haters:


maxresdefault.jpg
 
