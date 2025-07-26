  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Chimaev disagrees with fans' claim of RDR dominating Whittaker

"It will be a good fight, a tough fight as both guys are good fighters. The other guy is more of a grappler, a wrestler - he’s gonna try to take him down and submit.
Hmm, you know, Robert is not that easy of opponent like everyone now thinks. Like, I get the chance I damage fast but, he is not that easy opponent like everyone thinks."

Do you think Khamzat has a point here, could Robert make things hard for Reinier in trying to keep him down on the canvas?
 
Whittaker doing 2 camps for Chimaev last year should be to his benefit in regards to his takedown defense and submission defense.

He should try to avoid the clinch, if RDR is shooting from the open I don't think he's fast enough to take him down.
 
Nah Hazmat should just call Bobby a can and discredit his own win.
 
Whittaker doing 2 camps for Chimaev last year should be to his benefit in regards to his takedown defense and submission defense.

He should try to avoid the clinch, if RDR is shooting from the open I don't think he's fast enough to take him down.
Reindeers specialty is Judo rather than wrestling. It's more likely he hits a throw than shoots a single or a double. So yeah, Rob needs to avoid the clinch.
 
Reindeers specialty is Judo rather than wrestling. It's more likely he hits a throw than shoots a single or a double.
That's true, but in order to do that he needs to grab ahold of him in the clinch.

I'm assuming he will try to pressure and Rob will try to use good footwork to not get himself in those situations (cornered against the fence, etc).

Should be a fun fight!
 
That's true, but in order to do that he needs to grab ahold of him in the clinch.

I'm assuming he will try to pressure and Rob will try to use good footwork to not get himself in those situations (cornered against the fence, etc).

Should be a fun fight!
Agreed with all. I did find it kind of interesting though in the Rob vs Dricus fight, Dricus did hit some little head and arm throw on Rob around 1 minute left in the first round.
 
