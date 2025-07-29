Chimaev being a pull out guy is the greatest fallacy in the UFC - He has only pulled out twice in the UFC

An average top 20 UFC fighters career is about 13-14 fights in total before he calls it a career.



Chimaev has already fought 8 times in the UFC and will fight his 9th bout in about 2 weeks. That is about 60/70% of the norrmal average. He has only pulled out twice in his UFC career it was once against Leon and some like too say it was twice but it was technically just once because he never signed on the 3rd bout and he was still hospitalized. The UFC thought it was not a big deal and he is gonna recover announcing an unsigned fight.



The second Chimaev pull out was against Whittaker.



DDP has officially pulled out of 3 UFC fights? He has in total fought 9 times in the UFC. That is higher precentage of pull out then Chimaev.



Some think Chimaev is Paulo Costa who has 5 official pull outs in the ufc