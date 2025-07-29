  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Chimaev being a pull out guy is the greatest fallacy in the UFC - He has only pulled out twice in the UFC

octagonation

octagonation

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Aug 4, 2023
Messages
1,720
Reaction score
2,639
An average top 20 UFC fighters career is about 13-14 fights in total before he calls it a career.

Chimaev has already fought 8 times in the UFC and will fight his 9th bout in about 2 weeks. That is about 60/70% of the norrmal average. He has only pulled out twice in his UFC career it was once against Leon and some like too say it was twice but it was technically just once because he never signed on the 3rd bout and he was still hospitalized. The UFC thought it was not a big deal and he is gonna recover announcing an unsigned fight.

The second Chimaev pull out was against Whittaker.

DDP has officially pulled out of 3 UFC fights? He has in total fought 9 times in the UFC. That is higher precentage of pull out then Chimaev.

Some think Chimaev is Paulo Costa who has 5 official pull outs in the ufc
 
Stop crying every thought onto a thread.

<eyerollstanley>
 
That narrative is super retarded mann.

I haven´t even checked but I bet Izzy, Kamaru Usman and Khabib All have more pull outs then Chimaev none of them are called pull outs.

In Fact i would say 70% of the rosters top 20 guys have more pull outs then Chimaev..

You can only call a guy pull out merchant when he hits significiant numbers like COSTA he is a certified pull out merchant
 
It’s not that he pulls out of fights, it’s more that he doesn’t sign to fight. Way too inactive for the last couple of years to be considered as a real contender.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
If a Champion wants to stay active will the UFC play along?
Replies
14
Views
407
Meathead Jock
Meathead Jock

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,797
Messages
57,625,827
Members
175,779
Latest member
weepweep115

Share this page

Back
Top