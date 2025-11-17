



Go for the next belt?



"I want to go for the next belt, but Alex is running away. So what should we do?"



"Just normal recovery procedures, I'm back to training here in Kislovodsk."



Next match?



"I want to know as well of my next match, what's next for me."



Are you happy for Islam?



"Why should I not be happy for him? That's the big question. Always happy for muslim brothers."



What can you say about Dagestan hill people?



"What can I say, I have a lot of acquaintances who are. First of all, Dagestani brothers that are close to me. They even lived with me in

the gym. That's how we got out of that mess as I proved with my very close friends of their kin. And secondly, we are all muslim brothers,

like the whole Caucasus area. So Dagestan are almost my native people."



Poatan is the best!



"Poatan is big bullshit *laughs*, thank you brother. Smesh everybody."



Is a middle guy next or who do you like to fight?



"I will fight with anyone, as long as it gives us decent money."



How is Arman doing?



"Arman should be in Qatar now. Well, in a couple of days I'm flying there too. God willing, Arman will win in a beatiful fashion and we will

return back home. Everything is fine."



What about Islam's fight?



"Very good. I expected it was going to go like this, as I told you before he was likely going to wrestle more in this one. And so it happened."



Will you fight Alex Pereira for a double belt?



"I will fight Alex Pereira, but he doesn't want MMA. He says grappling. Brother, grappling only? In one minute I can submit this guy. So I don't

know, he's just running away. He accepted a super fight with DDP should he have won, but now won't accept that with me who destroyed DDP.

So... you know, guys, what is going on."



When's the next fight?



"God willing, after Ramadan. We're looking for a fight with somebody for that time. I hope they will find someone for me."



Would facing Pereira be a chance to avenge Anakalaev for that short rematch?



"No, I think that if just Ankalaev gets his act together and work himself back there, even he himself could take revenge for that. And I don't

necessarily need to avenge anyone. Well, we will face each other, we will have some kind of fight."



What has been the most pleasant fan encounter? And what was the most unpleasant one?



"For pleasant cases, I don't know. It varies there as a lot has happened. One fan came to Dubai and asked to take a photo. I let him and then

he also started to film. I told him 'Brother, you have gotten enough photos, you can go on with your day? Don't snap shots of me like a brother.'

Well, it was all in English. A guy of that dark kind, some kind of bodybuilder. And in short he then said to me 'Who do you think you are?' and

'This guy started to bully me first!' for others to hear. This was probably the scariest moment. Well, I barked back for a good hour and not

until then he calmed himself down."



What about an Alex Pereira BJJ event?



"Brother, he is a UFC fighter and I am a UFC fighter. He's speaking about BJJ, what's even BJJ? Let's fight a real fight. Always going on, I am

ready for a BJJ fight, no-gi grappling, wrestling and MMA. But for sure, as we're both UFC fighters it would be better to fight for real. So he's

trying to say he's now more famous than me. He's saying that I'm using his name to become famous. Bro, I don't care about this 'who's more

famous' shit. While I know that I'm already more famous."



What do you think, a KO is better than a takedown?



"Whatever way it is, a victory is always better than a loss. *laughs* So I don't know, a KO or wrestling?"



Could you at least have congratulated Khabib and his team for their victory?



"I congratulated the whole of Dagestan! Not only Khabib and Islam, but of course I congratulate them both. I am happy for these guys. Well done, guys."