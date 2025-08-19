  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Media Chimaev and RDR teasing they'd like to be UFC 321 co-main event

I read that Rogan said RDR would be a tough fight for Chimaev. Personally I feel Chimaev stomps him but there ya go.
 
No way Khamzat will serve as Co-Main to Aspinall and Gane fight.

Khamzat vs RDR would be the much bigger fight on the card.. Either this fight will headline the Abu Dhabi card or it is bust
 
Brca031 said:
They cant give the snuggler the main event.
There is only one way this fight can materialize in October only if Chimaev vs RDR headline otherwise it is bust.

This fight would be like 5-6 times bigger then Aspinall vs Gane hence it won´t make any sense as Co-main.
 
Let's make this happen! I want to quick turn around for Khamzat, if he's good to go. Let's rumble.
 
octagonation said:
There is only one way this fight can materialize in October only if Chimaev vs RDR headline otherwise it is bust.

This fight would be like 5-6 times bigger then Aspinall vs Gane hence it won´t make any sense
noone wants to watch "Brokeback Mountain with gloves" except a few "hardcore fans".
It should be the main fight on the prelims. Unless they want to do Cage Warrior numbers
 
Another false build up to an "epic" showdown.

Then go Fook All Humper once the fight starts -- No Thanks.

Khamzat is a poseur -- not a killer.
 
TS there is no mention of Co-main anywhere in their tweets. Hence I don´t know how you could put it up there.

This fight will 1000% enter into the headline slot otherwise they will just schedule for January and in that case RDR may lose his title shoot to either Caio or Imavov. This will be the biggest fight on the card hence this will have to headline
 
Would be a great fight to make. Hopefully they aren't selling wolf tickets.
 
