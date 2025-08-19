Unheralded Truth
I guess they're just about to start some negotiations, is it a fight the UFC should make?
They cant give the snuggler the main event.
noone wants to watch "Brokeback Mountain with gloves" except a few "hardcore fans".There is only one way this fight can materialize in October only if Chimaev vs RDR headline otherwise it is bust.
This fight would be like 5-6 times bigger then Aspinall vs Gane hence it won´t make any sense
It should be the main fight on the prelims. Unless they want to do Cage Warrior numbers
Not until they give me a refund. I wrote an e mail saying "I got a skin rash by just watching them grind."The Salty period is over dude. Get over it
lmao.. This cracked me upNot until they give me a refund. I wrote an e mail saying "I got a skin rash by just watching them grind."
Let's make this happen! I want to quick turn around for Khamzat, if he's good to go. Let's rumble.