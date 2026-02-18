Chimaev and Fluffy both get asked about Strickland's aggression towards them

“What should I even say? This guy always talks so much, you know... We'll see. Yes, we did spar a lot before but that's why he's so mad with all of this" Chimaev responded, when asked by Michael Bisping.

"But now Sean's gonna talk about bad things as well, so... Maybe we leave it, man. You know he's a bit mad" he concluded.

"If that’s the best you’ve got to get in my head, it’s gonna be a long fucking night. That shit does not faze me" Hernandez responded, when asked by Scott Fontana.

"It’s fucked up, yeah, and I don’t like seeing shit like that. I don’t like that my people gotta go through that, but it’s fucking life and it’s the reality of it. Some people are just dirtbags and like to bring it up" he continued.

"I’m excited for the fight. I hope he keeps that same online energy in the cage because I’m gonna fucking torture him.”
 
Fluffy can’t speak a sentence without saying fuck or fucking
should be his nickname
fuck-darn.gif
 
Fluffy can’t speak a sentence without saying fuck or fucking
should be his nickname
Better than that "streamer" who got bitch slapped then dropped by tiki who's starts every single sentence with the N word then says it every other word and then ends every single sentence with the N word. That shits pathetic.
 
Strickland's using his best attribute, his mouth that got him popularity, good thing because no one would've enjoyed his fight style alone. Khamzat wanted the fight because he knows it's an easy fight with a big name he can beat easily, what does he care for?

Atleast Fluffy will get a popularity boost after he beats Strickland, he hasn't had a big name fight since joining UFC.
 
Sean is 4-4 in his last 8 fights... not sure where all this entitlement comes from.
We live in a world where talking crazy gets you attention.

Sean is the perfect example of that.

No skills just all talk, say controversial things to get the spotlight on you.

He reminds me of this:
 
