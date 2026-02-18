Chimaev and Fluffy both get asked about Strickland's aggression towards them

“What should I even say? This guy always talks so much, you know... We'll see. Yes, we did spar a lot before but that's why he's so mad with all of this" Chimaev responded, when asked by Michael Bisping.



"But now Sean's gonna talk about bad things as well, so... Maybe we leave it, man. You know he's a bit mad" he concluded.



"If that’s the best you’ve got to get in my head, it’s gonna be a long fucking night. That shit does not faze me" Hernandez responded, when asked by Scott Fontana.



"It’s fucked up, yeah, and I don’t like seeing shit like that. I don’t like that my people gotta go through that, but it’s fucking life and it’s the reality of it. Some people are just dirtbags and like to bring it up" he continued.



"I’m excited for the fight. I hope he keeps that same online energy in the cage because I’m gonna fucking torture him.”