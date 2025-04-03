Chill/Soft Music Bands/Artist Recommendations

scorpiorising

scorpiorising

The world eater
Nov 17, 2005
4,111
1,801
Looking for some chill & softer music.

Any genre is fine. I usually enjoy the more uptempo metal, rap, rock, electronic music but sometimes some nice beach music is good to.

Recommend me some good beach and night music boys. I'll give it a listen and report back
 
How about some classical music? Try this piece by Rachmaninov



Or maybe some gypsy music sung by Pelageya


And if all else fails there's early Pink Floyd
 
