  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Children's stories that would make great horror movies

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
32,106
Reaction score
46,422
1. The hungry hungry caterpillar - could be a great monster flick like tremors, with a giant caterpillar just eating cars and buildings.

2. If you give a moose a muffin - this one is about a kid that gave a muffin to a moose and the moose kept coming back wanting more stuff. As a horror film it could create a sense of dread, never knowing when the moose will return again and what he'll do if he doesn't get what he wants.

What others would make good horror films?
 
OIP.5yI5DeZ_Vysb3GWqdovr7gHaGX
 
Jack Reacheround said:
Green eggs and ham.
Click to expand...
Could make the title into a sinister sounding German name of an evil entity who's favorite dish is green eggs and ham.

"Gregsundheim" or something

Jack Reacheround said:
Oh, and Rumpelstiltskin of course.

Really, any of the German fables.
Click to expand...
I was confused by the thread premise because lots of them originally were. Had an old book of Hans Christian Anderson tales handed down to me from my mom that had horrifying artwork, used to keep me from sleep after flipping through in bed.
 
High Test With da Best said:
Could make the title into a sinister sounding German name of an evil entity who's favorite dish is green eggs and ham.

"Gregsundheim" or something


I was confused by the thread premise because lots of them originally were. Had an old book of Hans Christian Anderson tales handed down to me from my mom that had horrifying artwork, used to keep me from sleep after flipping through in bed.
Click to expand...
With Green Eggs and Ham, it could be some little midget following a guy around, seemingly harmlessly at first, trying to push green eggs and ham on him.

But then, as the story develops, the little midget shows up at increasingly inappropriate settings. First, a board meeting. Then, while the guy is in the shower. And then when he’s having sex with his wife.
 
Jack Reacheround said:
With Green Eggs and Ham, it could be some little midget following a guy around, seemingly harmlessly at first, trying to push green eggs and ham on him.

But then, as the story develops, the little midget shows up at increasingly inappropriate settings. First, a board meeting. Then, while the guy is in the shower. And then when he’s having sex with his wife.
Click to expand...
Then the protagonist relents and eats endless anounts, the sodium explodes his blood pressure, the excess protein intake crashes his liver, and Gregsundheim shows up in the doc's office while protag is gowning and forces him to eat more...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dragonlordxxxxx
  • Poll Poll
Movies PREDATOR: KILLER OF KILLERS (Dragonlord's Review)
3 4 5
Replies
87
Views
2K
PBAC
PBAC
Dragonlordxxxxx
  • Poll Poll
Movies JURASSIC WORLD: REBIRTH (Scarlett Johansson Becomes Highest Grossing Actor, post #43; Dragonlord's Review, post #1)
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
2K
Protectandserve
Protectandserve
Adamant
Quentin Tarantino to release "Making Of" books for all 10 of his movies
Replies
10
Views
307
HOLA
HOLA

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,353
Messages
57,595,505
Members
175,760
Latest member
Headers

Share this page

Back
Top