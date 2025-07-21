Children's stories that would make great horror movies

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 32,106
- Reaction score
- 46,422
1. The hungry hungry caterpillar - could be a great monster flick like tremors, with a giant caterpillar just eating cars and buildings.
2. If you give a moose a muffin - this one is about a kid that gave a muffin to a moose and the moose kept coming back wanting more stuff. As a horror film it could create a sense of dread, never knowing when the moose will return again and what he'll do if he doesn't get what he wants.
What others would make good horror films?
2. If you give a moose a muffin - this one is about a kid that gave a muffin to a moose and the moose kept coming back wanting more stuff. As a horror film it could create a sense of dread, never knowing when the moose will return again and what he'll do if he doesn't get what he wants.
What others would make good horror films?