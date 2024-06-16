Westerners: "Our Nations are so great! We should expand this greatness throughout the World and constantly advertise in global media all of our economic successes, while decrying the faults of every other Nation!!"



Refugees: "Hey so we heard your Country is great, like a beacon of freedom in the World and a light of hope in the darkness against barbarism. Our Country us having brutal War, many children dying, can some of us hang out with you?"



Westerners: "....of course not, dont be silly!! Go to one of those places nearly identical to the one you came from!!"