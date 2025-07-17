Elections Children to Vote in UK

Pit the Toddler set to be Prime Minister:

www.theguardian.com

Voting age to be lowered to 16 in UK by next general election

16- and 17-year-olds will be able to vote in all elections as part of changes including easier voter registration and crackdown on foreign interference
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

At least when they're getting gang raped by our cultural enrichers they might be able to get something done about it. Other than that it's pretty much the most insane idea I've ever come across.
 
I can only go for myself as an example, my votes when I was 18 and 23 might as well have been cast into the fire for all I actually knew at the time
 
16 - "Old enough to join the army, so why not"
 
Big mistake by Labour, which is clearly hedging its bets on those 28-and-under historically being Liberal because their brains haven’t yet fully developed.

Stats show that most young people in Britain are now ‘far right’.

They’ve grown up in a dump of a country, which prioritises ethnic groups in virtually every metric, and leaves them with no viable way of ever owning property.

On another note, I was recently thread banned. I think it should be clear to the admin team that Europe has gone to shit, and far more users than me wish to discuss that. Threads like these are of far more significance and value than retards tracking egg prices.
 
Last edited:
Croo67 said:
On another note, I was recently thread banned. I think it should be clear to the admin team that Europe has gone to shit, and far more users than me wish to discuss that. Threads like these are of far more significance than retards tracking egg prices.
nah, its mostly UK that has gone to shit after voting for brexit..biggest issue in rest of the europe is overabundance of tourists lol
 
Fanu said:
nah, its mostly UK that has gone to shit after voting for brexit..biggest issue in rest of the europe is overabundance of tourists lol
A teenage girl was set alight, suffering 95% burns to her body, in Spain last night by a Moroccan, amidst ongoing tensions in the country - which has included natives protesting and fake refugees prowling streets to attack vulnerable Spaniards.

The biggest issue in Europe is fake asylum seekers. The tourist protests are held by the same band of retards every country has.

And countries like France and Belgium are way, way worse than England.
 
Croo67 said:
A teenage girl was set alight, suffering 95% burns to her body, in Spain last night by a Moroccan, amidst ongoing tensions in the country - which has included natives protests and fake refugees prowling streets to attack vulnerable Spaniards.
Despite this moroccan, majority of europeans would rather live in spain than in UK LoL
 
Fanu said:
Despite this moroccan, majority of europeans would rather live in spain than in UK LoL
Yes, probably. But they’d rather live in the UK than France, if their concern is general safety and fake asylum seekers.

However, the infestation of Spain is ramping up.
 
Croo67 said:
Yes, probably. But they’d rather live in the UK than France, if their concern is general safety and fake asylum seekers.

However, the infestation of Spain is ramping up.
well god damn, why don't you leave Europe then and go live in a country more up to your standards? Don't know which country that would be tho
 
Fanu said:
Is it? you think old people, influenced by brain dead facebook posts, are any more informed on who to vote for? lol
that's an awful thing to say about the president of the United States
 
I would think this is an attempt at snaring left-leaning voters, they are terrified of Reform and their surge in popularity and they know a lot of 16-17yr old 6th form students are fucking Marxist loving, Che Guevara t-shirt lefties.
 
Fanu said:
well god damn, why don't you leave Europe then and go live in a country more up to your standards? Don't know which country that would be tho
Why should I? The UK is my home.

Anyway, this is off topic and I hate people who do this to my threads, so I’ll stop.
 
Fanu said:
Is it? you think old people, influenced by brain dead facebook posts, are any more informed on who to vote for? lol
You mean people who troubled a toiled through life, paid taxes, worked jobs, maybe had a family?

Yea they probably know a bit more there, dopey.
 
