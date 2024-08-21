Children of men

what-wut

what-wut

What an under-recognised, under-appreciated movie. Seriously this movie should in the top 10 list of best movies of the past two decades.

Somehow I never heard of the movie until I saw a viral post about it on twitter and everyone was praising it, so I decided to give it a chance.

If a sherbro sees this thread without ever hearing about the movie I recommend just turning it in without watching a trailer or reading the plot.
 
I dont think its as under-recognized as you may have been led to believe, it was a pretty big deal when it came out and won a few awards, I still see it mentioned regularly when people are listing all time great sci fi films
 
Yeah it's a good film. I don't think it's under appreciated though. It got praised during its time and regularly remembered today as a great sci fi
 
Underappreciated. There were several long one-take shots throughout the movie that were impressive.
 
