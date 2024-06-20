Child sacrifices at famed Maya site were all boys, many closely related



JUNE 12, 2024 AT 11:00 AM By Bruce Bower JUNE 12, 2024 AT 11:00 AM

Boys identified in the new study ranged in age from 3 to 6, based on their tooth development.

Chaac

Chac or, in Chaahk

With his lightning axe, Chaac strikes the clouds, causing them to produce thunder and rain. Chaac corresponds to (also spelledor, in Classic Mayan [t͡ʃaːhk] ) is the name of the Maya god of rain, thunder, and lightning.With his lightning axe, Chaac strikes the clouds, causing them to produce thunder and rain. Chaac corresponds to Tlaloc among the Aztecs

The sacrifices may have been for maize or rain​

Barquera’s team suspects that closely related boys were chosen for ritual sacrifices as stand-ins for powerful mythological figures known as the Hero Twins.

There are echoes of modern rain rituals​

The sex of the deity may determine the sex of those sacrificed​