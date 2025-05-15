Crime Child abuse in America

That's fucked up, you would think it would be very easy for police to track this activity down, why does it feel like nothing really gets done about it?
 
Honest question: if they have all this individual IPs downloading this shit tracked, what's impending the authorities to act?
Is it from that Europol investigation?
 
No doubt the gov and media have ties with child prostitution rings and pornography. There's a few good books out there on the subject like the Franklin Scandal. Shit should be the headline everyday. You never hear anything about it unless one side thinks they can get a political advantage from it.
 
TheMoa said:
Honest question: if they have all this individual IPs downloading this shit tracked, what's impending the authorities to act?
Is it from that Europol investigation?
Click to expand...

Well, just like with illegal gang members that aren’t even citizens, we need due process. Thankfully places like California are decrimilizing all these things anyway, so that basically people can be illegal human and child sex traffickers and just get in with their life
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Well, just like with illegal gang members that aren’t even citizens, we need due process. Thankfully places like California are decrimilizing all these things anyway, so that basically people can be illegal human and child sex traffickers and just get in with their life
Click to expand...
But the ICE dudes are locking up the aliens, no? The due process thing is about sending them to other countries, not locking them up.
If they can individually track the IPs they should be getting tons of warrants to at least seize the computers/phones and start the due process, specially if that huge of a number are hands on predators, children are in danger. Am I tripping here?
 
Koro_11 said:
That's fucked up, you would think it would be very easy for police to track this activity down, why does it feel like nothing really gets done about it?
Click to expand...

It is highly unlikely in any jurisdiction that viewing of child porn would be unlawful, as intent is required. Looking at child porn is not illegal. Having it in your possession or giving it to others is. The police will NOT arrest you because you clicked a link with child porn. You can get in trouble If you downloading it, distributing it, and possessing it.

In California for example, Viewing child porn is not specifically criminalized under California law. Penal Code Section 311.1 does criminalize the possession, making, distribution and publication of child porn. http://codes.findlaw.com/ca/penal-code/pen-sect-311-1.html
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Richmma80
Crime Enormous amount of fraud, waste and abuse in medicare medicaid
5 6 7
Replies
122
Views
2K
ShadowRun
ShadowRun
Siver!
International As US Morals Crumble, White House Invites "Influencer" Who Posted Extreme Child Sexual Abuse on Twitter to Ask Questions
2
Replies
22
Views
563
KnightTemplar
KnightTemplar

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,711
Messages
57,300,389
Members
175,629
Latest member
#1FAF_Fan

Share this page

Back
Top