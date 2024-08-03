Chiesa was all class, finished Tony without damaging him, and gave him the mic instead of hogging it

K

koa pomaikai

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
49
Reaction score
103
Props to Chiesa, he ended Tony the humane way. No damage, and just a RNC quick and fast.

He even refused to hog the mic during his win speech, gave it to Tony and said it was his moment.

Chiesa is the man.

Tony should retire, can’t believe he said he didn’t want to retire.
 
It's easy to be humble and respectful after a win.

The fact is he slithered out of what I thought was retirement to get an opportunistic win against a legend.

Does he disappear again? Return to sitting behind a desk and acting like he knows it all and achieved anything in his career?

I'll give him the bare minimum for not celebrating like he just won a world title I suppose, but it's pretty easy to see that I'm not a fan haha.
 
TRUS8888 said:
It's easy to be humble and respectful after a win.

The fact is he slithered out of what I thought was retirement to get an opportunistic win against a legend.

Does he disappear again? Return to sitting behind a desk and acting like he knows it all and achieved anything in his career?

I'll give him the bare minimum for not celebrating like he just won a world title I suppose, but it's pretty easy to see that I'm not a fan haha.
Click to expand...

Who would you rather have fight Tony? Pretty obvious Tony was going to fight again.

Chiesa was clearly the right choice to send him off.

You want Tony’s corpse celebrated by another upcoming journeyman?
 
Chiesa thankfully ended it mercifully and without doing damage.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
The most damaging, humiliating, and career crushing defeat for a fighter.
7 8 9
Replies
162
Views
5K
BJJ4Tone
BJJ4Tone

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,280
Messages
55,969,661
Members
175,015
Latest member
Malichi132

Share this page

Back
Top