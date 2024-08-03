Chiesa was all class, finished Tony without damaging him, and gave him the mic instead of hogging it

It's easy to be humble and respectful after a win.



The fact is he slithered out of what I thought was retirement to get an opportunistic win against a legend.



Does he disappear again? Return to sitting behind a desk and acting like he knows it all and achieved anything in his career?



I'll give him the bare minimum for not celebrating like he just won a world title I suppose, but it's pretty easy to see that I'm not a fan haha.