Chaz: TrumpBiker gang: IranTrump has history with Iran. He took General Soleimani out in a move that shocked the world but ultimately solidified Trumps signature in the region. Many didn’t know what to make of the move back then but we can safely say now was brilliant state sanctioned murder in the highest order. It did many things, including a mullah proclaimed contract of Trumps head, but most notably put Trump on the map as a leader who is unpredictable and ballsy. Not someone to be taken lightly ….like Biden .Yesterday he sent the Houthis a message while sending several missles straight up their arses. in doing so, he indirectly sent anther messsage to the Iranians that their shit will no longer be tolerated. Days before this Trump told the Iranians they can either negotiate the deescalation of their nuclear bomb program or risk plan B….and I think we all know what Plan B is hereThis thread serves as early notice and countdown of what’s inevitable …..Iran is going to be a different place within 4 years