International Chickity Check Yoself Befoe You Wreck Yoself -Trumps USA puts Iran on Notice

BluntForceTrama

Chaz: Trump
Biker gang: Iran

Trump has history with Iran. He took General Soleimani out in a move that shocked the world but ultimately solidified Trumps signature in the region. Many didn’t know what to make of the move back then but we can safely say now was brilliant state sanctioned murder in the highest order. It did many things, including a mullah proclaimed contract of Trumps head, but most notably put Trump on the map as a leader who is unpredictable and ballsy. Not someone to be taken lightly ….like Biden .

Yesterday he sent the Houthis a message while sending several missles straight up their arses. in doing so, he indirectly sent anther messsage to the Iranians that their shit will no longer be tolerated. Days before this Trump told the Iranians they can either negotiate the deescalation of their nuclear bomb program or risk plan B….and I think we all know what Plan B is here

This thread serves as early notice and countdown of what’s inevitable …..Iran is going to be a different place within 4 years
 
Why are you cringeposting like this?
 
Wonder what all the anti war Sherbros will make of this.
 
"Chickity Check Yoself Befoe You Wreck Yoself"

Why are you cringeposting like this?
Its such a great lyric


It’s called homage. Loosen your jocks and stay a while won’t you

 
I thought Trump was all about "america first", "bring our troops back" and "no more wars"

I guess the war machine needs to keep going..
 
Wonder what all the anti war Sherbros will make of this.
This is an existing conflict and they have actually been directly attacking our carriers and disrupting our shipping for years now

Trump has always been clear that while we’re opposed to international conflict and world policing…any attack on us is a death warrant and examples will be made if anybody wants to test us.

Promises made. Promises kept.

TS, The Bronx Tale scene is a good one but the “Charlie M” scene in Casino is more apt for this situation.

Houthis are a weak gang in town trying to get noticed. Knocking off our dives and rackets.

They’ve been noticed Now their head is in a vice and they can tell us who put them up to it

“Khoemeini”

“KHOEMEINI! You made me pop your fucking eye out of your head to protect that motherfucker Khoemeini?”

 
