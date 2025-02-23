  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Chick at work wanted to play "badminton" with me

Intermission

Intermission

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
1,452
Reaction score
882
I assume badminton is code word for fucking?

And her boyfriend was a colleague.....

So I told her: break up with him.

I am so sorry, this has been a terrible misunderstanding, I am not attracted to you. I just wanted to hang out.

Are you in Love with your boyfriend?

Yes,.madly

End of quote.

If you are going to bother being a female player, why not at least put some effort into it?

Life#
 
Badminton is a sport brother. They have a "feather" they hit it with rackets over the net. You aren't supposed to let it hit the ground. If you do, the opposing person or team wins a point. You're welcome for the education, the pleasure is all yours.
 
KeepingItReal said:
Badminton is a sport brother. They have a "feather" they hit it with rackets over the net. You aren't supposed to let it hit the ground. If you do, the opposing person or team wins a point. You're welcome for the education, the pleasure is all yours.
Click to expand...
It's not a feather.

Bitch wanted to slap around the old shuttlecock with our boy. The code couldn't be more unmistakably clear. Badminton and chill.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,987
Messages
56,936,450
Members
175,464
Latest member
Mynameisjeff

Share this page

Back
Top