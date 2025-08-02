Chicagoan Sherdoggers

Volador
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Apr 23, 2011
- Messages
- 9,348
- Reaction score
- 25,438
What’s up ‘doggers and Monicas,
Long time no see. I’ve been too busy banging 10s and benching teh 275 to post, as I’m sure many of you are. I’m on my way to Chicago for the first time. Any recommendations?
May your elbows be free of pointy features and may those around you let you bang, bro,
Wood,
Volador
