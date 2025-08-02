  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Chicagoan Sherdoggers

Volador

Volador

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Apr 23, 2011
Messages
9,348
Reaction score
25,438
What’s up ‘doggers and Monicas,

Long time no see. I’ve been too busy banging 10s and benching teh 275 to post, as I’m sure many of you are. I’m on my way to Chicago for the first time. Any recommendations?

May your elbows be free of pointy features and may those around you let you bang, bro,

Wood,

Volador
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,029
Messages
57,639,519
Members
175,788
Latest member
diegomorales

Share this page

Back
Top