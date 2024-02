Ben Crump says the way to 'end crime' is to simply 'redefine it.'



It's already been done, however. The Rodney King riots years ago were redefined from lawlessness to 'an expression of Black Rage.'



I can envision a time when a Black person committing a 'crime' will be redefined as an 'act of defiance against Oppression and White Supremacy' in society.



Portland School Districts are now instructing teachers and administrators to take 'race into consideration' when seeking to discipline students for being disruptive in class.



If one views the world and society through the lens of Oppressed/Oppressor, what limit is there to what people can get away with based on the color of their skin and the concomitant excuses that follow?



And no, before some clown calls me a racist, it's simple logic and a simple question.